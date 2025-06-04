03.06.2025, 19:54 3826
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Burkina Faso Discussed in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad of Burkina Faso, Karamoke Traoré, who arrived to Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This is the first visit of the foreign minister of Burkina Faso to Kazakhstan in the history of bilateral relations, opening new horizons for the development of partnership.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues covering political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian aspects of cooperation. Special attention was given to enhancing collaboration in such promising areas as logistics, mining, digitalization and defense industry.
The African direction occupies an important place in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Astana seeks to strengthen mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with the countries of the continent", Minister Nurtleu emphasized.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Burkina Faso for supporting the initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
The ministers confirmed mutual interest in deepening the legal framework and intensifying visits at various levels, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
The talks resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, which was an important step in institutionalizing the inter-ministerial dialogue.
The visit of the foreign minister of Burkina Faso takes place against the background of progressive activation of Kazakh-African relations. In recent years, leaders of Togo, Republic of Congo, Guinea-Bissau and Rwanda, as well as foreign ministers of Sierra Leone, Benin and Rwanda have paid official visits to Astana.
Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its diplomatic presence on the African continent and promoting joint economic projects on the basis of equality and mutual respect.
03.06.2025, 15:58 3541
Kazakhstan Presented Itself as a Middle Power on the International Stage in Washington
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, spoke at the panel session "Kazakhstan: An Emerging Middle Power in Central Asia" held as part of the Future Resilience Forum, hosted by the American think tank "Special Competitive Studies Project". The session was moderated by Fiona Hill, former Special Adviser to the UK Home Secretary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his remarks, the Ambassador presented the vision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing that Kazakhstan sees itself as a proactive Middle Power, ready to contribute to strengthening international resilience and stability. This approach was clearly articulated earlier at the Astana International Forum, where Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to serve as a platform for global dialogue.
Ambassador Ashikbayev placed particular emphasis on Kazakhstan’s role as a Eurasian transit hub, highlighting the development of the Middle Corridor - a key emerging component of global supply chains that offers a reliable alternative to traditional routes.
He also underscored the importance of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the United States, noting that the U.S. remains a critical economic and investment partner for the country.
In closing, the Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan is demonstrating not only a readiness to deepen its strategic and economic partnerships but also a willingness to shoulder part of the responsibility for shaping a more stable, integrated, and just world order, positioning itself as a platform for dialogue, reform, and consensus.
The session also featured leading international experts, representatives of U.S. government agencies, think tanks, and the business community, all of whom recognized Kazakhstan’s growing role as a responsible and reliable partner in Central Asia.
02.06.2025, 15:06 11356
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with Azizi Group Management
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Chairman of the Emirati company Azizi Group, Mirwais Azizi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed prospects for the joint implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan, particularly in the fields of construction and real estate.
During the conversation, Minister Nurtleu also outlined Kazakhstan’s efforts to create favorable conditions for foreign investors and to develop tourism, suggesting the possibility of building hotels and tourist facilities in various regions of the country.
In addition, the prospects for cooperation in Afghanistan were discussed, including the use of Azizi Group banks (AZIZI Bank and Islamic Bank of Afghanistan) to expand trade and logistics.
Azizi Group is one of Dubai’s leading developers, operating in the fields of real estate, industry, hospitality, investment, asset management, philanthropy, and finance (in Afghanistan).
29.05.2025, 10:48 37701
UN Observes International Day of Peacekeepers
Images | Kazakh MFA
On this day in 1948, the United Nations launched its first peacekeeping operation in the Middle East, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Over the past 77 years, the UN has conducted 71 missions involving more than 2 million peacekeepers from 150 countries. Currently, over 80,000 personnel from 121 nations serve in 12 ongoing UN peacekeeping operations.
Kazakhstan’s engagement in UN peacekeeping began in 2014, when the first Kazakh serviceman was deployed as a military observer to the UN Mission in Western Sahara.
Today, 158 Kazakh peacekeepers serve in six UN missions. A landmark achievement was the deployment in March 2024 of the first national contingent - comprising 139 troops - to the UN mission in the Golan Heights.
Kazakhstan’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations reflects its commitment to supporting global efforts in maintaining peace and security, while also contributing to the enhancement of the country’s international standing.
28.05.2025, 18:33 37391
Kazakhstan and Greece: New Horizons of Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Greece, Thanos Dokos. The visit of the Greek representative to the capital of Kazakhstan takes place within the framework of his participation in the Astana International Forum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation. Special attention was given to deepening political dialogue and enhancing trade and economic relations.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the importance of further strengthening the Kazakh-Greek partnership, noting the friendly nature of relations between the two countries. He expressed confidence in the significant potential for expanding cooperation, particularly in the context of Kazakhstan’s engagement with the European Union, in which Greece plays an important role.
On his part, Advisor Dokos reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to developing a multifaceted dialogue with Kazakhstan. He highlighted Athens’ interest in intensifying economic ties, improving transport connectivity, and expanding investment cooperation.
The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues. In this context, they identified promising opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships within the framework of cooperation with the Central Asian countries.
At the conclusion, both parties expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contacts, including through the foreign ministries of the two countries.
23.05.2025, 14:30 80476
Kazakhstan and Denmark Intend to Broaden Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Republic of Kazakhstan (with residence in Moscow) Jesper Vahr, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, trade, economic and investment partnership, as well as promoting close people-to-people ties.
The Kazakh Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, green technologies, transport and logistics.
Vassilenko invited Danish companies to actively participate in investment projects in Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue active dialogue.
For reference: In 2024, the trade between Kazakhstan and Denmark reached 161 million US dollars (exports - 34.9 million, imports - 126.1 million). The gross inflow of investment from Denmark to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to over 300 million dollars. There are 30 enterprises with the participation of Danish capital registered in Kazakhstan, including such companies as Carlsberg Group, Maersk Oil, Novo Nordisk and others.
22.05.2025, 14:51 88136
Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Meetings with Leading Hungarian Companies
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the leadership of Hungary’s leading companies, including CEO of UBM Group Péter Horváth, Chairman of the Board of BDPST Group István Tiborcz, and Chairman of the Board of 4iG Plc. Gellért Jászai, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meetings, the sides discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects in digitalization, transport logistics, the agro-industrial complex, hospitality, and sustainable technologies. The Kazakh side reaffirmed its openness to international partnerships and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of cooperation.
With UBM Group, the discussion focused on preparations for implementing an agro-industrial investment project involving the construction of production facilities in the Almaty, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. The initial investment volume is expected to reach approximately 64 million US dollars. The project will include the establishment of a laboratory, a training center, and logistics infrastructure.
At the meeting with BDPST Group, plans for launching long-term projects in logistics, hospitality, and digital finance were covered. Special attention was given to the initiative to create a joint logistics hub with the participation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC.
During negotiations with 4iG Plc., the parties exchanged views on the prospects of technological cooperation in satellite communications, remote sensing, and the development of digital infrastructure. Kazakhstan expressed interest in localizing the assembly of satellite platforms.
21.05.2025, 14:36 99731
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States
Images | Kazakh MFA
On the eve of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS member states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The participants discussed pressing issues of the international agenda, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing cooperation in transport, logistics, communications, and combating climate change.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the achievements and prospects of the OTS’s member states in the areas of trade, investment, transport, and agriculture, and outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization.
The preparations for the upcoming OTS Summit were reviewed and the draft documents expected to be signed during the event were approved.
It is noteworthy that the event is being held for the first time in the territory of an observer state located in Europe.
The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 at the initiative of Kazakhstan. Its current members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan hold observer status.
20.05.2025, 20:37 100421
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Dual Education and Water Management
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Kazakh-German cooperation in the dual education sphere and implementation of advanced technologies in water sector was discussed on Tuesday in Astana at the 43rd meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko noted that the topics brought up for discussion were important and relevant for Kazakhstan.
Participants of the first panel session titled "The Year of Working Professions in Kazakhstan: Bilateral Cooperation in Dual Education Sphere" reviewed opportunities for Germany’s participation in methodological support of the process of improving this education model.
The Kazakh Deputy Minister highlighted practical results of cooperation with German partners, including the International Dual Education Centre that is being established together with the Erfurt Education Centre on the basis of the Allur automobile plant in Kostanai.
It is precisely this effect that we aim for in our joint work with international partners," stressed Roman Vassilenko.
According to Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Edil Ospan, the dual education has been implemented so far in 552 colleges in Kazakhstan with the participation of over 18,000 enterprises, covering over 108,000 people.
Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany Alexander Hochradel expressed the Ministry’s readiness to support Kazakhstan in developing dual education and brining colleges and enterprises closer together.
The second panel session was devoted to the theme of "Effective Management of Water Resources: Experience and Prospects from Germany and Kazakhstan".
Against the backdrop of the global climate change, this objective has gained critical importance for security and sustainable development of Central Asia.
German companies and experts have advanced technologies and unique experience in water sector and can make a significant contribution to the modernization of water infrastructure and implementation of engineering projects in Kazakhstan.
For instance, cooperation is being promoted with the German Water Partnership that is the biggest German sectoral association, uniting over 300 companies from various waterworks sectors.
More than 100 representatives of government bodies, industry associations, heads of colleges, businessmen and experts participated in the meeting of the Berlin Eurasia Club.
Since 2012, the Berlin Eurasian Club meets annually three times a year in Astana (May), Brussels (October) and Berlin (December). The Club’s work is aimed at promoting regular engagement among politicians, experts, businessmen and scholars of the two countries with a view to exchange experience and develop recommendations. 43 meetings of the Berlin Eurasian Club have been organized so far and attended by the heads of state and government, prominent politicians, businessmen and experts from Kazakhstan, Germany and the European Union.
