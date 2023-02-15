13.02.2023, 14:31 6191

Strengthening transport and logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Latvia is in focus

Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Latvian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Irina Mangule, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the meeting, the parties discussed further strengthening of political and inter-parliamentary cooperation, also focusing on the development of trade, economic and investment activities. The parties noted the serious potential for developing cooperation in strengthening the existing corridor between Kazakhstan and Latvia, in particular, through the ports of Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja, and creating new routes and alternative corridors, the need for which is increasing in proportion to the growth in trade turnover between the two countries.
 
In 2022, trade between the two countries was 216.2 million US dollars. This represents an increase of 3.7 times compared to 2021. Gross FDI inflows from Latvia to Kazakhstan in the two quarters of 2022 amounted to 22.7 million US dollars, an increase of 1.7 times compared to the same period in 2021.
 
In 2022, 1.05 million tons of Kazakh cargoes were handled through the port of Riga, of which 1.03 million tons were coal shipments. A total of 3.2 million tons of Kazakh cargoes were handled through the port of Ventspils. At the same time, 36,000 tons of coal and 36,000 tons of aluminum ingots were handled through the port of Liepaja from Kazakhstan.
 
Vassilenko expressed readiness of the Kazakhstan side to fully contribute to maintaining this dynamic and, as co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, stressed the importance of further working on these issues within the IGC, the next meeting of which is scheduled for this year in Riga.
 
Noting regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the diplomats spoke in favor of holding another round of inter-ministerial consultations in the near future.
 
At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed joint work plans for 2023 including a series of events and mutual visits to further develop political, trade and economic relations.
 

14.02.2023, 08:29 1276

Kazakhstan, Indonesia discuss food security cooperation issues

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov had an online meeting with Executive Secretary of the National Food Agency of this country Sarwo Edhy
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov had an online meeting with Executive Secretary of the National Food Agency of this country Sarwo Edhy, for dicussing the promising areas of cooperation in food security, Kazinform learned from the MFA's press office.

In particular, the parties noted the need to consolidate efforts to ensure a sustainable food system at a regional and global scale.

In this regard, the Indonesian side was informed on the current activities, including the ongoing programs of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), formed on the initiative of Kazakhstan.

Taking into account the relevance and importance of ensuring food security at the global level, the Ambassador invited the Executive Secretary to consider the possibility of Indonesia joining the IOFS.
 

10.02.2023, 14:03 20606

CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration

Images | senate.parlam.kz
The Turkistan Declaration was adopted following the Central Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum, Kazinform reports.

It reflects prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations aimed at widening economic cooperation and development of the common cultural and historical space of Central Asia with its peculiar unique identity.

The Speaker thanked Uzbekistan for their readiness to host the 2nd Forum next year in Samarkand.

Besides, the Speaker held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Central Asian countries on the sidelines of the Forum.
 

10.02.2023, 11:41 20721

Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on the further intensification of joint work
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries, Kazinform learned from the press office of the MFA.

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on the further intensification of joint work.

Currently, Jordan is one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Several meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation were held between Kazakhstan and Jordan. Political consultations are being held between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The two countries share common views on many international issues. Mutual support is provided within the framework of international organizations.
 

09.02.2023, 10:48 21246

Kazakhstan-Arab countries coop discussed in Astana

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh had a meeting with the Arab ambassadors and charge d’affaires in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh had a meeting with the Arab ambassadors and charge d’affaires in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press serfice of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in a multilateral format. The parties exchanged also views on further strengthening the bilateral relations across the entire spectrum of cooperation.

The participants of the meeting emphasized trust-based and open dialogue between Kazakhstan and the Arab countries at all levels, which guarantees further expansion of cooperation in different spheres.

The parties expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, Kazakhstan’s partnership with the Arab world will reach a brand new level in the years coming.

Mr. Tumysh thanked the Arab ambassadors for their unwavering support and constant readiness to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields. He confirmed his readiness to provide all required support to the work of Arab embassies to strengthen relations between our countries.

The diplomats discussed also the current state of affairs in the Middle East and noted the need to maintain political stability in this important region.
 

09.02.2023, 09:57 21371

Lithuania’s Honorary Consulate to open in N Kazakhstan

This summer the Honorary Consulate of Lithuania will open in North Kazakhstan region to expand the economic, business, and cultural ties
Images | gov.kz
This summer the Honorary Consulate of Lithuania will open in North Kazakhstan region to expand the economic, business, and cultural ties, governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov said.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Gintautas Vasiulis visited the region to debate the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between North Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

Last year the sales between North Kazakhstan and Lithuania grew by 1.7-fold to reach 2.2 million dollars. It is expected to increase sales up to 10 million dollars. The Governor invited Lithuania businesses to invest in North Kazakhstan since the region is ready to create the necessary conditions.

The governor added the parties plan to boost cooperation in agriculture, the manufacturing industry, and alternative energy sources.

As earlier reported, Saparov met with Head of the Republic of Sakha Aysen Nikolayev. The parties agreed to establish cooperation in trade, agriculture, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, science, culture, and sport.

Source: kazinform 
 

07.02.2023, 21:20 31876

Kazakhstani rescuers join recovery efforts in Türkiye

Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstani rescuers join the race to save trapped survivors in the center of Gaziantep, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Kazakhstani rescue team began recovery efforts to try to save those trapped under rubbles in İbrahimli district of Gaziantep city.
 
It was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.
 
The Kazakh Health Ministry which is in close contact with the Turkish ministry of health stands ready to provide medical assistance and pharmaceuticals to those affected by major earthquakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.
 
At least 3,419 people have been killed and 20,538 have been injured as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.
 
Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.
 
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.
 
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.
 

07.02.2023, 15:24 32156

Kazakhstan to evacutate its nationals from quake-hit Türkiye

Images | twitter/@dw_turkce
Kazakh embassy is taking measures to evacuate its nationals from quake hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Kazakh embassy is taking measures to evacuate its nationals from Türkiye which suffered from a series of major earthquakes Monday.
 
Kazakhstanis currently staying in Türkiye need to pass all procedures and be ready to leave at the airport in Gaziantep.
 
The Kazakh nationals willing to leave need to contact:
 
+90 538 880 7041 - Consul Temirlan Sailauly;
 
+903124919100 -superintendant on duty.
 
At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.
 
Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.
 
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.
 
Notably, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among earthquake victims in Türkiye.
 
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of earthquakes.
 

07.02.2023, 11:10 34906

Kazakhstan launches new Astana International Forum to address key global challenges

Images | gov.kz
As the international community moves towards an era of increased polarization and geopolitical division, Kazakhstan launches a new international conference, the Astana International Forum, to join efforts on tackling key global challenges, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Forum will be held under the aegis of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on 8-9 June 2023, in Astana. It will serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, business, and academia, to engage in a dialogue to seek ways to address climate, food scarcity and energy security challenges.

Commenting on the launch of the Astana International Forum, President Tokayev noted:

Today, across the globe we face historic challenges, the likes of which we have not encountered for decades or longer. These challenges are putting unprecedented pressure on the international community, creating new dividing lines and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism.


The Astana International Forum was created to respond to these challenges, prioritizing cooperation as a core tenet of a functioning international system.

Kazakhstan has a long history of advancing constructive international relations, serving as a bridge between East and West - and while this policy has been firmly tested in 2022, it has proven resilient. We have shown the value of cooperation.

Through the Astana International Forum, we hope to build new bridges and strengthen ties, as we come together to overcome the collective challenges we face, charting a new way forward - diplomatically, economically and politically."

The Astana International Forum grew out of the success of the Astana Economic Forum. It was conceptualized to address four key global issues: foreign policy, security & sustainability, energy & climate, and economy & finance. These pillars are at the heart of the Forum’s mission of "Tackling Challenges through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Prosperity and Progress."

The programme of the Forum will include keynote speeches, panel sessions, armchair discussions, and other side events.

Registration for the event is now open and interested parties can sign up here: https://astanainternationalforum.org.
 

