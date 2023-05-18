Alikhan Smailov holds meetings with Chelyabinsk Region Governor

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

On the eve of the "China-Central Asia" summit, to which the leaders of the Central Asian countries were invited on the initiative of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan jointly with QazTrade organized a trade and economic mission for business in Xi'an, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





More than 40 Kazakhstani producers of food products are taking part in the business event from May 15 to 17. These are representatives of enterprises producing fat-and-oil and meat products, pasta and confectionery, honey, wine and vodka products, bran, juices and others.





From the Chinese side, more than 800 entrepreneurs arrived at the business meeting, as well as representatives of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Xi'an, the Committee for the Promotion of International Trade in Xi'an, the People's Municipality of Xi'an, the Office for Foreign Affairs of Shaanxi Province, the Office for Foreign Affairs of Xi'an.





As Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev noted in his welcoming speech, despite the post-pandemic period, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and China reached record levels, exceeding $24 billion last year. Including the export of Kazakh products to China increased by more than a third and amounted to $ 13.2 billion.





Similarly, the demand for Chinese goods in Kazakhstan is increasing. The volume of imports increased by 33.5% and amounted to $11.0 billion.





The growth trend continues this year. In January-March 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 28.1% higher than in the same period of the previous year ($4.6 billion).





According to Kairat Torebayev, Kazakhstan has a great potential in the supply of environmentally friendly agricultural products to China. These are chilled meat, fish products, poultry and offal meat and other types of high-margin goods.





Kazakh companies are ready to offer Chinese consumers a wide range of industrial and agricultural products for 135 additional commodity items worth over $ 1 billion", - the Vice Minister recalled.





In turn, Acting Deputy Mayor of Xi'an Lu Lai Sheng, noted the positive contribution of Kazakh business and government agencies to the development of Chinese-Kazakh cooperation. He highly appreciated Kazakhstan's participation in the implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.





Ten years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking in Kazakhstan, put forward an initiative for the joint construction of the "Silk Road Economic Belt, and uttered important words: "My hometown is located in Shaanxi, at the starting point of the ancient Silk Road." Today we gathered in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the "One Belt, One Road initiative". It is a great honor and pride for me to witness the new achievements of Chinese-Kazakh cooperation", - Lu Lai Sheng said.





At the business platform, Kazakhstani companies presented their export potential, presented samples of domestic products. As a result of the trade mission, export contracts were signed for the supply of dry camel milk, beverages, egg noodles, cattle and cattle meat to China in the amount of about $100 million and 4 memoranda on further trade and economic cooperation.





Within the framework of the trade mission in Xi'an, "KazakhExport" National Export Insurance Company and "Wuhan Hanou" International Logistics Company (Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co.) signed a memorandum of cooperation.





The parties agreed to jointly organize events to promote Kazakh products to the Chinese market.





The strategic document is aimed at improving the efficiency of joint work between companies of Kazakhstan and China, developing close commercial relations and increasing the volume of non-raw exports of finished Kazakh products to China", - said Sergey Salmanov, Regional Director of KazakhExport in China.





According to the memorandum, "Wuhan Hanou" will import Kazakhstani products and sell them in the retail chains of Hubei Province and China, through thematic departments, with the installation of specialized stands in the Kazakh national style.





In addition, during a business trip to Xi'an, Kazakh exporters were able to visit Chinese manufacturing enterprises for three days, exchange experience and identify common interests for cooperation. This is the first trade and economic mission after the pandemic, which is conducted by QazTrade on the territory of China in an offline format.