Diana Aryssova appointed KMG Deputy Chairman of Management Board
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
President receives CSTO Sec Gen Imangali Tasmagambetov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev attends ceremony marking 30th anniv of Tengizchevroil
Today TCO as a leading international company successfully contributes to the country's overall economic progress. TCO produces one third of the country’s total oil output. Over the 30 years, the company has invested $70 billion, delivered more than $160 billion in direct financial payments to the country. Equally important is the fact that 70% of the company’s procurement represents local, Kazakh content. More than 95% of TCO’s workforce are our citizens," the President said.
Since 2000, the company has managed to reduce emissions by 75%. These efforts must continue. Projects for the large-scale expansion of production at the Tengiz field are being finished. This will allow our country to increase oil production by another 12 million tons and become one of the largest oil suppliers in the world," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM Smailov meets with Chevron Corporation’s leadership
The Tengiz project is one of the most successful projects realized in Kazakhstan since 1993. Over these years, Tengizchevroil has greatly contributed to the development of our country’s economy. The government seeks further effective cooperation," said the Kazakh PM.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Murat Nurtleu appointed Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM held meeting on country’s foreign trade pressing issues
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.03.2023, 10:43Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 19:0963506Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye 30.03.2023, 12:0061816Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat 30.03.2023, 11:5061806Kazakh President attending Majilis plenary sitting 30.03.2023, 10:3357721U.S. Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees and Immigrants: Truth and Facts 20.03.2023, 12:1495401CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 20.03.2023, 11:40870862023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad 20.03.2023, 11:1984021No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries 09.03.2023, 19:4081286Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant 09.03.2023, 16:1179746Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye