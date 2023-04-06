Diana Aryssova appointed KMG Deputy Chairman of Management Board

Images | akorda.kz

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Tengizchevroil, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Chevron Corporation is the first foreign company to establish a joint venture with Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the 30th anniversary of Tengizchevroil LLP is a significant event for the oil and gas industry of our country.

Today TCO as a leading international company successfully contributes to the country's overall economic progress. TCO produces one third of the country’s total oil output. Over the 30 years, the company has invested $70 billion, delivered more than $160 billion in direct financial payments to the country. Equally important is the fact that 70% of the company’s procurement represents local, Kazakh content. More than 95% of TCO’s workforce are our citizens," the President said.





As the President noted, Tengizchevroil actively attracts advanced technologies to Kazakhstan's oil industry, consistently implementing solutions that contribute to achieving carbon neutrality.

Since 2000, the company has managed to reduce emissions by 75%. These efforts must continue. Projects for the large-scale expansion of production at the Tengiz field are being finished. This will allow our country to increase oil production by another 12 million tons and become one of the largest oil suppliers in the world," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





The President added that during the first session of the newly elected Parliament, he particularly focused on the development of small and medium enterprises. As he said, TCO also plays an important role in this area. The company's large-scale production activities have created an economic basis for the emergence of hundreds of new businesses in related segments. As a result, tens of thousands of jobs have been created.

The social responsibility of Tengizchevroil was also mentioned. Over 30 years, the company has implemented more than 100 major social projects, investing significant financial resources in the construction of schools, kindergartens, hospitals and other facilities.





In conclusion, President Tokayev presented awards to a number of veterans of the oil and gas industry and employees of the company for their outstanding services.

Labor veterans Zhenis Seitaev, Zhanuzak Urazov, and Kobentai Suyesinov were awarded with the "Kurmet" Orders. Labor veterans Mukhit Abilgaziev, Myrzakuat Karabalin, Leonid Toropkin and Aitkali Uypakov received the "Enbek Danky" Orders of the third degree. Daniyar Bizhanov, Second Generation Plant Manager of Tengizchevroil LLP, labor veterans Urynbay Jakiyev, Bolat Yerniyazov and Ruslan Inebayev, Head of the Integrated Production Management Center of Tengizchevroil LLP were awarded the "Eren enbegi ushin" medal. The Certificate of Honor of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was presented to Nurlan Bektaev, head of Tengizchevroil plant.