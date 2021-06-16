Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov

The Head of State was presented with a report on the LUKOIL’s current activities in Kazakhstan and the prospects for implementing a number of joint projects in the hydrocarbon sector in our country, the presidential press office said.

The President was informed about the company’s exploration activities in the "Zhenis" and "Al-Farabi" oil projects on the Caspian Sea shelf. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also told about the work of the LUKOIL plant in the Almaty region, which was launched in 2020. According to Vagit Alekperov, nowadays, the plant produces up to 800 types of various lubricants and exports its products to the countries of the region.

Furthermore, Vagit Alekperov informed about LUKOIL’s vision regarding the current state and prospects of pricing in the global oil market.

President Tokayev highly appreciated the contribution of the Russian company to the development of the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan, especially noting its participation in the implementation of important socially oriented projects.





