Kazakh-Belarusian Political Consultations Held in Astana

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Martin Roger, Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues, including the deepening of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian areas.





Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Estonia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Baltic Sea region. In particular, both parties noted their interest in further developing the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.





The diplomats agreed to consider new practical steps to expand trade, economic ties and implement investment projects. In this context, they touched upon the implementation of the decisions adopted following the 7th session of the Kazakh-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which took place in January 2025 in Tallinn.





Special attention was also given to enhancing cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics. Interest was expressed in establishing trade routes connecting Central Asia and Europe.





Following the meeting, the schedule of upcoming events including plans for reciprocal high-level visits was reviewed.