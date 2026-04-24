23.04.2026, 19:52 6186
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received ECO Secretary General
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and ECO, with particular emphasis on the development of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation, as well as the regional situation.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening partnership with ECO and underscored the importance of effective implementation of joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development of the Organization’s member states.
The ECO Secretary General highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Organization’s activities and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in priority areas, including the development of transport corridors, industrial cooperation, and the green economy.
The agenda of the meeting also included issues related to the activities of the ECO Secretariat.
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23.04.2026, 20:26 5596
Kazakhstan and UNDP Discuss Further Cooperation
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Haoliang Xu, who arrived to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with UNDP, highlighting its significance for advancing sustainable development priorities and strengthening regional engagement.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed appreciation to UNDP for its support in organizing the Summit and for its active participation in the event, underscoring the organization’s significant contribution to advancing regional dialogue on water resources, environmental issues, and the climate agenda.
Particular attention was given to strengthening coordination through the UN Regional Centre on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as to the prospects of establishing a UNDP sub-regional office in Almaty aimed at enhancing regional synergies.
Discussions during the meeting focused on the UNDP Country Programme for Kazakhstan (2026-2030), water governance issues, including challenges related to the Aral Sea and the establishment of a UN International Water Organization, as well as joint work within the framework of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue developing their partnership in order to achieve common goals.
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22.04.2026, 14:46 21991
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Assistant Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the head of Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the interlocutor for participating in the "Regional Environmental Summit 2026" and noted that Astana attaches special importance to cooperation with the OIC.
In turn, Aftab Ahmad Khokher highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the activities of the OIC and emphasized the Organization’s intention to expand cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain active engagement.
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22.04.2026, 09:00 22226
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with the United Nations to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, during which the parties discussed cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and the UN in the field of sustainable development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and to the consistent strengthening of multilateral diplomacy. He expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Organization, in particular to the Secretary-General António Guterres, for the fruitful partnership in preparing the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana (RES-2026), highlighting the high-level composition of the UN delegation.
In his turn, Li Junhua highly commended Kazakhstan’s support for UN reforms, including the implementation of country-level initiatives aimed at enhancing the Organization’s effectiveness on the ground, taking into account the interests and needs of countries in the region.
Particular attention was paid to priority areas of cooperation, including efforts to launch the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Yermek Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the progress of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization within the UN aimed at promoting water diplomacy and coordinating international efforts in this area.
In this regard, the Foreign Minister invited Li Junhua to participate in the first international consultations on the initiative, which will be held on the sidelines of the summit.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue strengthening the strategic dialogue between Kazakhstan and the United Nations.
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21.04.2026, 20:00 40396
Tokayev and Rahmon discuss ties ahead of RES 2026
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Tuesday with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, who is in Astana to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit and the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The heads of state discussed the current status and prospects of Kazakh-Tajik relations, agreeing to raise the level of strategic partnership between the two countries.
Particular attention during the talks was given to trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the water and energy sector.
The sides emphasized the importance of fully implementing all agreements previously reached at the highest level.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon also exchanged views on the pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.
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21.04.2026, 15:25 40826
Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements - Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
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Presidents of Kazakhstan and Mongolia have held narrow-format talks in Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the talks, the Head of State said that cooperation between the two countries develops in the spirit of strategic partnership.
He emphasized that interstate, interparliamentary and intergovernmental relations are strengthening.
Thanks to your relentless efforts, Mongolia is undergoing remarkable positive transformations. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 6.8%. This achievement became possible, undoubtedly, due to your wise policy. Under your leadership important initiatives aimed at improving people’s well-being have been implemented. We know, that Mongolia is pursuing its comprehensive development plan Vision-2050. You have launched the construction of a new city Kharkhorum. We wish you every success in bringing these unique projects to fruitionm," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
For his part, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said that he was very pleased to make a state visit to Kazakhstan after twenty years.
You also, two years ago in 2024, made a state visit to Mongolia and truly elevated Mongolian-Kazakh relations to a new level of strategic partnership. Undoubtedly, this event will be inscribed in golden letters in the history of our bilateral cooperation," said the Mongolian President.
Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements. During your visit in 2024, we signed more than ten documents. In the course of the current state visit, we will also sign a number of important documents," he stated.
Earlier, it was reported that following the extended talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, the two countries agreed to resume direct air service between Astana and Ulaanbaatar.
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21.04.2026, 15:10 42931
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Strengthen High-Level Dialogue
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, held a meeting with sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador noted sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah’s significant contribution to the development of public administration in Kuwait. Throughout his career, he has held a number of high-level government positions, including the post of Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait from 2006 to 2011.
The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Kuwait cooperation, with a focus on enhancing trade and economic ties, business relations, and investment cooperation.
Particular attention was given to preparations for the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, to the State of Kuwait in the autumn of this year, which is viewed as an important step toward further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding partnership in priority areas of shared interest.
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20.04.2026, 19:00 66116
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Israel
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the State of Israel in Kazakhstan Yoav Bistritsky, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, and confirmed their mutual interest in its further deepening.
Two sides also exchanged views on current issues of the regional and international agenda.
For his part, the Minister expressed concern over the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to offer the city of Turkistan as a venue for peace negotiations.
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20.04.2026, 10:30 64776
Prominent Japanese Politician Heads Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan
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A meeting of the Parliamentary Japan-Kazakhstan Friendship League, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, was held in the Parliament of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, a new composition of the parliamentary league, formed following the parliamentary elections held on 8 February 2026, was approved. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the influential Election Strategy Committee of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Chairman of the League. He previously held key positions, including Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary.
Speaking at the meeting, Nishimura noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in the regional economy as a reliable supplier of energy resources and a key link in transcontinental logistics routes. He stressed that Japan is interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the energy sector, including oil, uranium, and decarbonization technologies. In addition, Chairman Nishimura expressed his intention to visit Astana in the near future in order to strengthen high-level bilateral dialogue.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed members of the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives on current issues of bilateral relations, as well as ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the key provisions of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the role of the Kurultai.
The Kazakh diplomat also provided detailed information on Kazakhstan’s economic development and outlined promising investment opportunities for Japanese companies in transport and logistics, energy, industry, and digitalization.
In addition, during the event, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia Ambassador Masaki Ishikawa presented information on the priorities of Japan’s foreign policy toward Kazakhstan, while Deputy Director-General of the Trade Policy Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Takako Fujisaka spoke about the current development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
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