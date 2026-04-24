Kazakh Foreign Minister Received ECO Secretary General

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and ECO, with particular emphasis on the development of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation, as well as the regional situation.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening partnership with ECO and underscored the importance of effective implementation of joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development of the Organization’s member states.





The ECO Secretary General highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Organization’s activities and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in priority areas, including the development of transport corridors, industrial cooperation, and the green economy.





The agenda of the meeting also included issues related to the activities of the ECO Secretariat.