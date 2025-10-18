Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating AgenciesKazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Roadmap for the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization, as well as issues of institutional strengthening and further development of the Conference’s activities.
Special attention was paid to the process of coordinating the draft CICA Charter, which is being considered within the meetings of the Special Working Group. The Kazakh side expressed its support for the efforts to complete the work on the document as soon as possible, as it will determine the legal framework and future development of the organization.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts aimed at advancing the CICA transformation process and strengthening the role of the organization as an effective platform for ensuring security and confidence in Asia.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Hold Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Cypriot side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Kombos congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on his recent appointment and expressed hope for maintaining a regular and constructive dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Cyprus.
Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Cyprus, emphasizing the considerable potential for cooperation in such areas as transport, logistics, digitalization, agriculture, tourism, and education.
In this regard, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian fields. They also exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda and cooperation within international and regional organizations.
For his part, Minister Kombos confirmed the readiness of the Cypriot side to deepen political dialogue, expand business contacts and exchanges, and noted Kazakhstan’s growing role as a key partner of Cyprus in Central Asia.
At the conclusion of the conversation, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue and further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus.
Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with VTB Bank President and Chairman of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Management Board Andrey Kostin, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace said in a statement on Monday that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President and Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank Andrey Kostin.
The talks were centered on continuous mutually-beneficial cooperation in financial and banking as well as investment sectors.
Putin hails relationship with Kazakhstan during meeting with Tokayev
Russian President Vladimir Putin said 'Russia cherishes its relationship with Kazakhstan very much’ during a meeting with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he will visit Russia on November 12 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, highlighting that Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to the visit. "It is expected to be another milestone to provide fresh impetus to our strategic partnership and alliance."
Kazakhstan and Russia are destined, in a good way, for eternal alliance, strategic partnership, and finally, friendship. There are positive results. As my visit to Russia approaches, our countries are witnessing a high volume of mutual trade, said the Kazakh leader.
Last year, the trade reached 28 billion US dollars, added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "Russia is among the key investors in our economy. Over the years, Russian businesses have injected up to 26 billion US dollars in our economy, with 4 billion US dollars of Russian investment funneled in the Kazakhstani economy last year."
CIS leaders to strengthen border security
CIS leaders adopted the Cooperation Program for CIS Member States in Strengthening Border Security at Their External Borders for 2026-2030, kabar.kg reports citing the RIA Novosti.
The document was signed by CIS heads of states. There are 19 documents signed at the meeting of the CIS Heads.
Furthermore, the CIS leaders adopted a decision on the Cooperation Program for CIS Member States in Countering Terrorism and Extremism for 2026-2028.
Strengthening Cooperation with the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the newly appointed Director of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors, Makhmud Khamidov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening interaction in combating illicit drug trafficking.
CARICC is an international organization headquartered in Almaty, established in 2009 by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Kazakh President supports Gaza ceasefire agreement
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed support for the recently reached ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages through indirect negotiations held in Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting Presidential Aide-Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay.
The Head of State highlighted the productive mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the significant contribution of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to the negotiation process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," Zheldibay wrote.
Kazakh and Israeli Foreign Ministers hold a Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Israeli side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa’ar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Sa’ar congratulated his counterpart on the appointment and wished him success in his responsible mission.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his readiness to further develop mutually beneficial bilateral relations between two nations.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels. They also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agenda.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the OTS Summit in Gabala
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the state and prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and high levels were discussed.
Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Minister Kosherbayev proposed holding a forum of IT specialists during this visit to give additional impetus to relations between Astana and Baku in the field of digitalization.
Discussions were held with the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry on the implementation of agreements reached following the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Hungary in November 2024, as well as the visits to Kazakhstan by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Speaker of Parliament László Kövér in September-October 2025.
The interlocutors focused on issues related to the development and expansion of joint projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, healthcare, and finance. It was noted that the active political dialogue at the highest level contributes to strengthening trust and further deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Given Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of IT and digitalization, Minister Kosherbayev proposed expanding the partnership between the countries in this promising area, including on the basis of the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center.
In addition, an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional and global agenda. The parties confirmed their commitment to further close cooperation within multilateral structures.
