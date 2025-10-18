Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Roadmap for the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization, as well as issues of institutional strengthening and further development of the Conference’s activities.





Special attention was paid to the process of coordinating the draft CICA Charter, which is being considered within the meetings of the Special Working Group. The Kazakh side expressed its support for the efforts to complete the work on the document as soon as possible, as it will determine the legal framework and future development of the organization.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts aimed at advancing the CICA transformation process and strengthening the role of the organization as an effective platform for ensuring security and confidence in Asia.