Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi outlined the main directions of the Kazakh foreign policy regarding Russia, China, Japan, Turkiye, and Europe in an interview to Japan's broadcasting corporation NHK 24. He said that the country pursues a multifaceted and balanced foreign policy, Kazinform reports.

In an interview to NHK 24, the Kazakh foreign minister pointed out that Kazakhstan has historically friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Tileuberdi said he is concerned over the Ukrainian conflict. Kazakhstan has historically friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in constant contact with the heads of the two countries, urging them to hold talks and find a peaceful and diplomatic way to resolve the dispute.

He stressed that Russia and Kazakhstan have close economic ties, and that the sanctions against Russia have a negative impact on the Kazakh economy.

According to the Kazakh foreign minister, Kazakhstan does not join the sanctions against Russia as well as does not seek different options to bypass them. Kazakhstan pursues multifaceted and balanced diplomacy. Kazakhstan aims to develop mutually beneficial and equal relations with Russia, China, its Central Asian neighbors, as well as world’s major powers such as the US, Japan, the EU, and Great Britain. This allows the country to attract investment from all countries.

Special attention is attached to the potential to promote Kazakhstan as a transit point for transport and logistics. According to the minister, Kazakhstan will manage to attract foreign investment and turn into a hub linking Europe and Asia.

This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. High level of interaction has been achieved over the past years. Out relations are positioned as strategic partnership within the parliamentary friendship," concluded Tileuberdi.