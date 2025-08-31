Kazakhstan and Canada Strengthen Dialogue on Nuclear Disarmament and Atomic Energy

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

A hybrid-format roundtable titled "Kazakhstan-Canada Nuclear Dialogue" was held in the Canadian Senate, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was timed to coincide with the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The roundtable brought together representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Parliament, think tanks and business communities of both countries.





Key speakers included Togzhan Kassenova, Senior Fellow at the Center for Policy Research, University at Albany; Peggy Mason, President of the Rideau Institute; Adilzhan Serikov, Head of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Department at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Kazakhstan; and Morgan Brown, President of the Canadian Nuclear Heritage Society.





In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Canada, Dauletbek Kussainov, emphasized Kazakhstan’s key role in strengthening the global regime of nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, and combating weapons of mass destruction. He also outlined Kazakhstan’s policies on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and shared plans for the construction of three nuclear power plants to ensure the country’s long-term energy security.





Participants paid particular attention to the development of scientific and technical cooperation, exchange of expertise, and the implementation of high nuclear safety standards. They highlighted the significant potential for joint projects and the introduction of advanced Canadian technologies into Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector. In this context, Kazakhstan’s longstanding partnership with Cameco was praised as a successful example of cooperation in uranium mining and the broader mining industry.





In conclusion, participants reaffirmed their support for Kazakhstan’s nuclear initiatives and expressed their commitment to further advancing bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.