Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Continue to Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
Kazakh President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of the UAE
Kazakhstan Exported 390 Thousand Tons of Wheat to Algeria
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Economic and Digital Partnership
Pakistan’s Megacity Karachi is Committed to Deepening Its Ties with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Catalonia Strengthen Cooperation in Economy and Education
State Support Measures Will Be Provided Only to Good-Faith Market Participants - Bektenov on Supporting Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
The new digital pricing system for medicines has established uniform rules for all participants in the pharmaceutical market. The reduction in procurement prices for medicinal products this year allowed the Government to save over 36 billion tenge, which will be directed to additional medicinal provision for the population. It is clear that the decrease in procurement prices is not favored by manufacturers and suppliers, but we must be guided by the interests of our citizens. Procurement of medicines will be carried out at a fair price. I would like to address domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers: we will continue to support you. Let no one doubt this. However, state support measures will be provided only to good-faith market participants who supply high-quality medical products and do not artificially inflate prices," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council
Kazakh President Sends Telegram of Condolences to the President of Sri Lanka
