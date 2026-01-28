Kazakhstan and Israel Interested in Elevating Bilateral Cooperation to a New Level

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa’ar, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of political dialogue, trade, economic and investment ties, cooperation in the field of tourism, as well as the exchange of experience in science, education and healthcare. Particular attention was paid to issues of technology transfer and the expansion of practical interaction between relevant government agencies and business communities of the two countries.





As part of the visit, the 12th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries was held, during which issues on the international and regional agenda were discussed, including initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful settlement and strengthening confidence in the Middle East. In this context, the sides exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s participation in the activities of the Gaza Board of Peace, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Abraham Accords.





Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in April 1992, we have built comprehensive cooperation based on mutual respect and trust and achieved significant progress in political, economic and cultural interaction. Your current visit to Astana is a confirmation of our shared interest in elevating our partnership to a new level," Minister Kosherbayev emphasized during the meeting with his Israeli counterpart.





The Head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry also highlighted the intensification of dialogue characteristic of the current stage of bilateral cooperation, noting the important role played by the leaders of the two states.





Emphasizing the solid legal framework underpinning bilateral relations, Minister Kosherbayev noted the high potential for expanding trade, investment and technological cooperation, as well as Kazakhstan’s interest in implementing joint projects with high added value, including in such areas as agrotechnologies and food industry; healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies; infrastructure and logistics; energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. He also noted that Kazakhstan ranks among global leaders in digital technologies according to the UN Online Services Index and the World Bank GovTech Maturity Index, and invited Israeli companies to engage in active cooperation.





In turn, the Israeli Foreign Minister confirmed readiness to expand cooperation across the full spectrum of areas of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.





Following the 12th round of political consultations, Memoranda of Cooperation on diplomatic training and public diplomacy were signed, as well as a Memorandum of Intent to conclude an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Israel on visa exemption for holders of national passports in order to promote tourism exchanges.





As part of the visit, a business forum involving business circles of both countries was also organized, during which meetings were held in B2B and B2G formats. Prospects for the implementation of joint projects in priority areas such as high-tech agriculture, water resource management and digital technologies were discussed.