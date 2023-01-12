11.01.2023, 12:55 12896
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
Kanat Tumysh was appointed as the new Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
Born on 7 November 1975, Mr. Kanat Tumysh holds a Bachelor and Master’s degree from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.
Throughout his diplomatic career Kanat Tumysh held numerous posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as served at the Kazakh embassies in Türkiye and Hungary. Tumysh also held the post of the Deputy Executive Director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA).
Prior to the recent appointment, Kanat Tumysh was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to South Africa.
11.01.2023, 16:41
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of a joint session of two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of a joint session of two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Majilis’ press service.
In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 13, 2023 at 10 am Astana time in Astana," the decree reads.
11.01.2023, 13:51
Development of Kazakhstan’s economy - PM gives a number of instructions
"We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year," the Prime Minister emphasized
The Government needs to focus on implementation of the President’s election platform, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet's weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.
The Head of the Government gave a number of instructions following the sitting:
To achieve a 4% growth in economy in the new year, we need to work coherently. Priority must be given to saturating domestic markets with home-produced goods. Sustainable economic growth will become a factor of further improvement of wellbeing and quality of people’s life. We need to further diversify economy and create permanent jobs. The ministries and regional akimats should more actively attract and accompany investments," said Smailov.
We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year," the Prime Minister emphasized.
He also stressed the importance of curbing rising prices. "Soaring food prices keep contributing to inflationary processes most, which proves ineffective work of certain ministries and akimats. Our objective is to decrease inflation two times. It should be at 9.5%," Alikhan Smailov said.
In his words, development of entrepreneurship has been an important factor of sustainability of national economy. "The number of people involved in small and medium businesses should reach 3.8 million this year. This issue must be under personal control of local akimats," Smailov noted.
One of the priorities of economic policy should be reduction of state’s involvement in economy up to 14.4% of GDP and ensuring equal opportunities for all, he noted.
The Prime Minister touched upon also infrastructure modernization issues. "All the investment activities on the repair and reconstruction of infrastructure of housing and utilities sector must be fulfilled," he concluded.
11.01.2023, 12:14
President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway
Images | akorda.kz
By a presidential decree, Danat Mussayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Yerkin Akhinzhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa. Previously, he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway.
Adil Turssunov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Norway. Previously, he worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
10.01.2023, 17:33
WHO special commission to examine Kazakhstan’s COVID QazVac vaccine
Images | pixabay.com
A WHO special commission is to make a visit to Kazakhstan to study its homegrown coronavirus vaccine QazVac this April, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, the WHO is working to register the Kazakh coronavirus vaccine.
Last year, the WHO experts studied our documents online. A special commission of the WHO is to examine the production of the Kazakh vaccine, whether the plant meets the international standards and whether the vaccine could be used in other countries," said the minister.
She went on to say that the registration of the vaccine implies several stages.
As of January 10, 10,856,512 people in Kazakhstan were given the first coronavirus shot, and 10,627,571 were administered the second one. 5,734,960 were given a booster shot.
10.01.2023, 16:22
Kazakhstan and India hold joint military drills
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan and India held joint military drills KazInd in India, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
The joint drills held to implement the bilateral cooperation plan between the two countries’ defense ministries were joined by Kazakhstan’s ‘South’ regional command.
In the two-week drills, soldiers carried out different warfare elements in difficult unfamiliar areas.
In particular, training in engineer combat with soldiers learning samples of self-made explosive devises, booby traps, and other explosives took place. The host country also held a demonstration of patrolling and ambushes.
The focus was placed on orientation and survival in specific natural and environmental conditions. The drills’ main stage meant the soldiers to perform training and combat tasks in jungles. Soldiers practiced actions with the use of weapons after landing from a helicopter.
In addition, soldiers had to cover the 6km distance over rough terrain carrying weapons and ammunition weighting 10km. Coming in first was staff sergeant Aldiyar Mukhmadiyev.
It was the fourth such drills by the two countries, with the previous ones held in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, in 2018, in India’s Uttarakhand State in 2019, and at the South regional command’s polygon ‘Aish-Bibi’, Kazakhstan, in 2021.
10.01.2023, 15:29
Bakyt Nurmukhanov named deputy chairman of Kazakh Constitutional Court
Earlier it was reported that Bakyt Nurmukhanov had been designated as the judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 1 January 2023
Images | ortcom.kz
Judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakyt Nurmukhanov was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
Earlier it was reported that Bakyt Nurmukhanov had been designated as the judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 1 January 2023.
Born on 13 May 1979 in East Kazakhstan region, Bakyt Nurmukhanov is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.
Throughout his professional career he worked at the East Kazakhstan State University, as well as held several posts at the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including chief expert, adviser, head of the legal expertise of the Office, and later head of the Office of the Constitutional Court.
10.01.2023, 12:17
Kazakh capital to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
The session will be dated to the 75th anniversary of the WHO, the 45th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on primary health care.
Astana will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s board meeting of the ministry.
The session will be dated to the 75th anniversary of the WHO, the 45th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on primary health care.
Source: kazinform
10.01.2023, 12:07
African Union Commission interested in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with the Director General of the African Union Commission, Fathallah Sijilmassi.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the African Union Commission, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.
The sides noted the growing geopolitical weight of united Africa as a global player, the most powerful industrialization on the continent, as well as the similarity of approaches of Kazakhstan and African countries to solving issues of peace, security, and development on the African and international agendas.
The Ambassador stressed Kazakhstan's interest in organizing joint projects with the AU Commission and other subsidiary AU bodies located in African countries in the field of promoting sustainable development, confidence-building measures in Africa, projects in the field of technical and humanitarian assistance to development, etc.
In particular, Sadykov elaborated on the prospects of cooperation in the field of improving food security of African countries, joint promotion of interregional trade, as well as determining the shortest transport corridors for the formation of the most optimal logistics chains of mutual supplies of goods from the EAEU to Africa and back.
High Representative of the AU Commission Sijilmassi, for his part, supported these proposals and expressed interest in partnership with Kazakhstan in these areas. He also invited the Kazakh side to take part in the upcoming 36th annual Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa on February 18-19 this year.
In general, the parties agreed to intensify further work in all promising areas of cooperation.
Source: kazinform
