Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Hosted Briefing for Delegation from UK Royal College of Defence Studies
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a briefing for the attendees of the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
RCDS is the United Kingdom’s Defence Academy college dedicated to training senior officers and officials from the UK and other countries.
The group that arrived to Kazakhstan as part of the Global Strategy Programme course included representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nepal, New Zealand, Qatar, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries.
The participants of the briefing were informed about the key concepts of Kazakhstan’s balanced multi-vector foreign policy. Deputy Minister Vassilenko spoke in detail about Kazakhstan’s cooperation with Central Asia countries, Russia, China, the US, the countries of Europe, Asia, the Middle East and others.
The briefing also focused on the issues of cooperation of Kazakhstan in a multilateral format, including within the UN and the OSCE, as well as on Astana’s international initiatives, aimed at strengthening security and sustainable development at the regional and global levels, such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
The RCDS delegation expressed its gratitude for the information and noted the growing importance of Kazakhstan both in Central Asia and on the global arena.
Central Asia and China: A Partnership of Mutuality
Over 2,100 years ago in Chang’an - capital of China’s Han Dynasty - court official Zhang Qian was packing. He had just been sent on a mission to bring the emperor’s goodwill to the region west of China. "This will be a hard and long trek," he thought to himself. But little did he know that it would be way more than that. His treacherous 13-year odyssey, as it turned out, was the precursor of the Silk Road and ushered in centuries of vibrant exchanges between the Chinese and the people in Central Asia.
Thirty-two years ago, the five countries in Central Asia gained independence. Since then, Central Asia continued to have keen partners knocking its door. More recently, the US and EU have both launched charm offensives with grand initiatives, eyeing opportunities in this promising and strategically important region.
China is standing out. It has established comprehensive strategic partnerships with all five Central Asian countries, or the C5. The Belt and Road Initiative is making a positive difference in the region. And the inaugural Central Asia-China Summit will soon open in Xi’an, the city from which Zhang Qian embarked on his Central Asian mission two millennia ago.
There are sour grapes, naturally. Theories have been formulated about unequal partnerships and undue geopolitical influence. But they do not hold water in the face of history or reality.
After the end of the Cold War, having re-examined the policy of relying heavily on a single partner, the newly independent Central Asian countries were keen on neutrality and diversification in their engagement with the world. China, a close neighbor with a long history of friendship, fit right in.
In the first week of January 1992, China was among the first to establish diplomatic ties with the five countries. The two sides thoroughly settled their inherited boundary issues in good neighborliness and good faith. For both China and Central Asia, securing their shared border of over 3,300 kilometers is vital for national security and economic planning. Equally imperative for both is to rid the neighborhood of the perennial menaces of terrorism, separatism and extremism.
This led to the creation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Ministerial Meetings of Neighboring States of Afghanistan. The member states, knowing from their own history that political/military dominance is a recipe for disaster, made sure these arrangements champion equality, mutual benefit, consultation and respect for diversity.
As developing countries, the C5 and China share a strong aspiration for improving the lives of their people. They recognize that only in development can they find a sustainable solution to security challenges. In September 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested in Kazakhstan for the first time that it might be a good idea to jointly map out an economic belt along the ancient Silk Road. Together with the revival of the maritime Silk Road a month later, this became known as the BRI.
Tajikistan became the first C5 country to sign BRI cooperation documents with China, a move soon followed by the other four countries. They remain committed to the partnership ten years on.
The BRI works because it is an open-ended process. Every step of the way, partners talk through the details and act on their agreed road-map. It gives ownership to those who take part in it. Again, the spirit of equality and mutual benefit.
Moreover, the BRI delivers. It builds big infrastructure projects, such as the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan highway, and the Qamchiq tunnel. It brings two-way trade in 2022 to a record US$70,000 million, up from a mere US$460 million in 1992. Nearly 80 percent of the China-Europe Railway Express trains run through Central Asia; during COVID, this was a lifeline for essential supplies.
But if you look deeper, the roots for the thriving cooperation are cultural. Central Asia shares a multifaceted bond with western China. People-to-people exchanges across the Tianshan Mountain, also known as Tengri Tagh, started 2,000 years ago and are much more robust today. A recent example would be Kristina Grigoryan from Turkmenistan and her short documentary film "The Song of New China" which went viral on Chinese social media. Central Asians and Chinese enjoy each other’s classic literature, work together to produce movies and unearth cultural relics, and stand firmly with one another in the face of COVID and other transnational challenges.
When Chinese envoy Zhang Qian was about to embark on his journey, he envisioned equal-footed partnerships and mutual assistance. Not plundering. Nor subjugation. This vision defined the Silk Road he pioneered. Today, the same value is holding Central Asia and China together as close friends and partners. In fact, it is the only right approach if anyone wishes to engage with the proud peoples of Central Asia, who are charting their own sovereign course in the new era.
(The author is a Beijing-based international affairs commentator.)
Nine more branches of world-renowned universities scheduled to open in Kazakhstan by 2029
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov participated in the Forum of Presidents of the Alliance of Asian Universities (AAU), held in Astana within the framework of the organization's annual Summit, primeminister.kz reports.
The Summit is one of the key events of the Alliance and a kind of platform where scientists, researchers and policy makers can discuss current problems and trends in higher education. This year it is hosted by Nazarbayev University.
The Prime Minister noted that the event marks the first face-to-face meeting of Alliance university leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The rapid transformations in the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the technological revolution, the development of artificial intelligence and other factors are increasing the need for innovative solutions in various fields, especially education", - Alikhan Smailov said.
He stressed that, given the global trends, Kazakhstan plans to bring the level of funding for scientific research to 1% of GDP by 2027. In addition, against the background of the rapid pace of digitalization of all sectors of the economy, the government is working to form a digital architecture of higher education institutions to properly prepare future participants in the labor market.
In parallel, cooperation with prestigious foreign universities is being strengthened. For example, four international universities have already opened branches in Kazakhstan's regions. They include the University of Arizona and Heriot-Watt University. At least nine more well-known universities are planned to be invited by 2029.
Initiatives are also underway to transform Kazakhstan's regional universities into educational institutions of the international level. To this end, work is underway to equip them and create research laboratories. These centers will contribute to academic and scientific development, raising standards in the regions", - Alikhan Smailov said.
For reference: The Alliance of Asian Universities is a non-profit organization founded in 2017 to promote academic and cultural cooperation among its member universities. It includes 15 universities from across Asia, including leading universities from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and other countries.
Alikhan Smailov outlines engineering development priorities of Kazakhstan
The key challenges facing the mechanical engineering industry and measures for its further comprehensive development were discussed at the XI Forum of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan with the participation of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The plenary session of the Forum was also attended by heads of the Presidential Administration, central state authorities and regional akimats, deputies of the Majilis and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of foreign states, businessmen and industry experts.
At the beginning of his speech, Alikhan Smailov read out a welcome address from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This dialogue platform, which has already become traditional, proved its effectiveness in the search for new approaches to the development of the industry. In order to build a diversified economy, we need to achieve accelerated growth of the processing industry based on innovations and advanced technologies. One of the key roles in solving this strategic task is assigned to the machine building industry.
Last year, thanks to the hard work of our teams, a well-balanced governmental policy and strong support, the output of the industry exceeded three trillion tenge, and the range and volume of exports increased. Thousands of jobs were created.
In order to further increase the investment attractiveness of the machine-building sector and strengthen its competitiveness, a relevant Comprehensive Plan was developed on my instructions. I am convinced that its successful implementation will give a powerful impetus to the development of the industry and will make an important contribution to our country's sustainable industrial growth.
The main task is to develop domestic value, increase the production of goods of higher redistribution and step-by-step access to export markets. I am convinced that you will be able to do it," the President said in his welcoming address.
In turn, the Prime Minister stressed that today Kazakhstan continues the policy of industrialization of the country, diversification of the economy and reduction of dependence on imports.
Domestic machine-building, being the locomotive of the manufacturing industry, has been and remains the focus of attention of the Government. Last year the growth of production in the machine building industry amounted to 9.4% and by the results of 4 months of this year it made 36%," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time he added that the market demand for engineering products of Kazakhstan is estimated at $23 bln, of which only $3.1 bln is provided by the domestic production. In this connection there is a considerable potential for growth of the industry at the expense of import substitution.
We are facing the task of improving the competitiveness of machine building enterprises by creating affordable financial instruments, introducing new technologies, increasing local content and promoting exports," the Head of Government said.
During the event, participants discussed a wide range of industry development issues, including technological re-equipment of domestic production, strengthening of cooperative ties, implementation of innovative solutions, ensuring access to finance, support for small and medium-sized businesses, training of highly qualified personnel and a number of others.
Kazakhstan and China to build Khorgos hub to boost commodity circulation
Kazakhstan and China continue to further build mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. The countries are set to further increase the growing commodity circulation, Kazinform reports.
The Trade and Integration Ministry revealed the countries’ plans to create the so-called Khorgos hub to puff up sales. The necessary works to develop the hub situated n Zhetysu region have already started.
The hub is expected to become an important element in the further development of economic ties between Kazakhstan and China. The Khorgos hub is called to integrate the existing infrastructure that will help boost the export of various goods and carriage of transit goods and improve production cooperation between the companies of Kazakhstan and China.
Kazakhstan exports chemical products worth some KZT 263 bln
According to estimated data last year Kazakhstan exported chemical products worth 262.9 billion tenge," deputy head of the Atameken Murat Amrin said, Kazinform reports.
The chemical industry provides not only production of necessary materials for other economic sectors but also creates new opportunities for exports and investments from year after year building potential for the development and innovations. In 2022 the country’s chemical industry shows steady growth. Chemical output grew by 7.6% against 2021 to reach 908 billion tenge. It is one of the highest rates for the few last years," Amrin told the conference devoted on the country’s chemical industry.
He noted petrochemical products take the lead with 32.9%, followed by fertilizers production of 12.4% and organic chemical substances with 11.1%.
He also focused on chemical products exports and imports. In 2022 Kazakhstan exported goods worth 262.9 billion tenge, and imported for 332.3 billion tenge.
Last year 230 billion tenge was invested into the chemical industry which is twice less than in 2021.
President Tokayev wraps up his working visit to Russia
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wrapped up his working visit to Russia, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.
As reported, the President began his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place. He laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.
Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid the flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district. More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.
The Head of State participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier.
On May 9, the Kazakh Leader attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
As part of his working trip to the Russian Federation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform learned from Russlan Zheldibay, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.
The meeting focused on the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation. The sides emphasized the need to further develop the partnership in a wide range of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties based on mutual respect and in the interests of the two countries," Ruslan Zheldibay noted.
As reported, the President began his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place. He laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.
Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district. More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.
The Head of State participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier.
On May 9, the Kazakh Leader attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
"This year the wages of military pilots will increase by an average of 60%," Kazinform cites President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Head of State said the salaries of teachers and health workers working in this sphere will also rise by some 60%. In 2024 the monthly salary for military ranks will grow by 30%. As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country's army.
