Pakistan’s Megacity Karachi is Committed to Deepening Its Ties with Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin paid a working visit to Karachi, which is the largest city (30 million people), the country's leading maritime port and the 7th world agglomeration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The first part of the visit consisted of meetings with officials and representatives of transport and logistics companies and business circles of Karachi.





During the conversation with the Commissioner of Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, issues of cooperation with the capital of Sindh province and establishing cooperation at the level of city authorities were discussed. The Head of Karachi fully supported the proposed initiatives and confirmed his intention to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan.





At the meeting with the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, issues of developing ties in the financial sector, primarily between commercial banks of both countries, were discussed. The sides expressed mutual interest, stressing the importance of establishing banking channels to further enhance bilateral trade cooperation.





The Head of the Kazakhstan Diplomatic Mission also visited companies subsidiaries of the "Fauji Foundation" group, in particular "Fauji Meat Limited.", "Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Company Limited" and "Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals Limited" maritime ports. The Ambassador got acquainted with the infrastructure and activities of enterprises, spoke about business and investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the priority importance of the transport and logistics sector in bilateral relations.





In addition, Y. Kistafin held talks with the leadership of the "Karachi Gateway Terminal (Private) Limited", where he discussed the opportunities for the transit of goods from Kazakhstan to international markets.





In the framework of meeting with the Founder and Chairman of "TCS" company Mr. Khalid Nawaz Awan, the sides discussed further practical steps to strengthen the uninterrupted supply of goods and cargo between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.





Y.Kistafin also visited the pharmaceutical company "Hiranis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd." and the pharmaceutical division of the "Lucky Core Industries Limited" group of companies, where he got acquainted with the production process and discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation.





Within the framework of held negotiations, representatives of the Pakistan official and business circles expressed deep interest in further expanding cooperation, as well as sending delegations to Kazakhstan.