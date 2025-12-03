Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation CouncilKazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council
02.12.2025, 17:08 19126
Pakistan’s Megacity Karachi is Committed to Deepening Its Ties with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin paid a working visit to Karachi, which is the largest city (30 million people), the country's leading maritime port and the 7th world agglomeration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The first part of the visit consisted of meetings with officials and representatives of transport and logistics companies and business circles of Karachi.
During the conversation with the Commissioner of Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, issues of cooperation with the capital of Sindh province and establishing cooperation at the level of city authorities were discussed. The Head of Karachi fully supported the proposed initiatives and confirmed his intention to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan.
At the meeting with the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, issues of developing ties in the financial sector, primarily between commercial banks of both countries, were discussed. The sides expressed mutual interest, stressing the importance of establishing banking channels to further enhance bilateral trade cooperation.
The Head of the Kazakhstan Diplomatic Mission also visited companies subsidiaries of the "Fauji Foundation" group, in particular "Fauji Meat Limited.", "Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Company Limited" and "Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals Limited" maritime ports. The Ambassador got acquainted with the infrastructure and activities of enterprises, spoke about business and investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the priority importance of the transport and logistics sector in bilateral relations.
In addition, Y. Kistafin held talks with the leadership of the "Karachi Gateway Terminal (Private) Limited", where he discussed the opportunities for the transit of goods from Kazakhstan to international markets.
In the framework of meeting with the Founder and Chairman of "TCS" company Mr. Khalid Nawaz Awan, the sides discussed further practical steps to strengthen the uninterrupted supply of goods and cargo between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
Y.Kistafin also visited the pharmaceutical company "Hiranis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd." and the pharmaceutical division of the "Lucky Core Industries Limited" group of companies, where he got acquainted with the production process and discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation.
Within the framework of held negotiations, representatives of the Pakistan official and business circles expressed deep interest in further expanding cooperation, as well as sending delegations to Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 18:49 17146
Kazakh President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of the UAE
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the UAE National Day, akorda.kz reports.
In his telegram, the President underscored that the UAE’s strong reputation in promoting sustainable development and strengthening security is widely recognized at the global level. He expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, grounded in traditional friendship and mutual support, would continue to deepen for the benefit of both nations.
President Tokayev wished Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan every success in his responsible state service and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of the Emirates.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 18:22 18531
Kazakhstan Exported 390 Thousand Tons of Wheat to Algeria
From January to November 2025, Kazakhstan for the first time exported large volumes of wheat to Algeria, totaling 390 thousand tons and exceeding USD 100 million in value, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This achievement was largely facilitated by government subsidies for transport costs in Kazakhstan in 2025, as well as significant diplomatic support.
In line with the instruction of the Head of State to promote Kazakh agricultural products in international markets, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Algeria held negotiations with the leadership of key government organizations and agencies of this North African country.
On January 14, 2025, Ambassador Anuarbek Akhmetov met with the Director General of the Algerian Interprofessional Office for Cereals (OAIC), Nacereddine Messaoudi, who oversees centralized government imports of wheat and legumes. During the meeting, he was provided with samples of Kazakh wheat and laboratory test results supplied by the National Grain Company "Prodcorporation." The OAIC head gave a very positive assessment of the quality of Kazakh wheat and expressed interest in organizing its supply to the Algerian market.
On June 22, 2025, A. Akhmetov held talks with Algeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Youssef Cherfa, who expressed his political support for expanding comprehensive agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan, including the supply of Kazakh grain to Algeria.
Overall, beyond wheat, Kazakhstan has significant potential to export meat, legumes, and other types of agricultural products to Algeria.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 18:16 18821
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Economic and Digital Partnership
The Moldovan capital hosted the international conference "Vectors of Kazakhstan’s Economic Course Toward Moldova and Eastern Europe," organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Moldova. The event brought together representatives of government bodies, business circles, and international organizations, with online participation from KazakhInvest, Atameken, QazTrade, QazPost, and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the conference, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov highlighted the growing interest of Moldovan entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan and emphasized the importance of transforming this interest into concrete economic projects. He also underlined the strategic role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and Moldova’s potential to become an active link in this corridor due to the Giurgiulești port. Additionally, the diplomat presented Kazakhstan’s new course toward accelerated digitalization, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.
In turn, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Kazakhstan Ștefan Gorda announced preliminary agreements on opening a Moldovan Trade House in Aktau, which will help systematically promote Moldovan products in the Kazakhstani market. He also emphasized the readiness of Kazakh regions to provide venues for exhibitions and presentations.
Continuing the topic of economic cooperation, Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova Sergiu Gherciu stressed the strategic importance of deepening collaboration in agriculture, including product supplies, processing, seed production, and winemaking. He also advocated revitalizing the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.
Addressing environmental cooperation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Environment of Moldova Grigore Stratulat invited Kazakhstani businesses to participate in Moldovan projects on waste recycling, material reuse, and green energy, noting access to European support programs.
From the Kazakhstani side, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture Ruslan Amanov and QazTrade representative Yerzhan Shakargaliyev outlined export support tools, mechanisms of trade missions, and the potential to increase agricultural trade turnover to 50 million USD. Following that, QazPost representative Abdrakhman Amreev presented new opportunities for logistical integration and handling of e-commerce flows between Europe and Asia.
Discussing business initiatives, Chairman of the Moldova-Kazakhstan Business Council Tungat Abylkassymov noted the prospects for expanding air connectivity, which would strengthen the transit capabilities of both countries, and highlighted growing humanitarian cooperation, including partnerships between national libraries and archives.
Contributing to the digital agenda, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Roman Stankov presented the dynamic growth of Kazakhstan’s IT sector-its GDP share, the increasing number of companies, and the high level of digitalization of public services. He expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Moldova’s IT Park, particularly in AI, fintech, cloud platforms, and cybersecurity.
Concluding the practical cooperation block, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Iurie Jardan spoke about the activities of JLC Group in Kazakhstan, favorable production conditions, and high demand for Moldovan products. He also mentioned preliminary agreements on supplying Moldovan premium wines and outlined existing logistical challenges.
Participants of the conference reaffirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral economic ties, expand logistics routes, and advance cooperation across the agricultural, industrial, digital, and environmental sectors. The conference became an important platform for launching new practical projects between Kazakhstan and Moldova.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 16:25 19426
Kazakhstan and Catalonia Strengthen Cooperation in Economy and Education
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev made a working visit to the autonomous community of Catalonia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the beginning of the visit, the Ambassador held a series of meetings with the leadership of the Government (Generalitat) of Catalonia. During the discussions with Secretary General Javier Villamayor, the Counselor for European Union and Foreign Action, Jaume Duch, and the Secretary General for Research and University, Oriol Escardíbul, the current state and prospects of cooperation with the region in the economic and educational spheres were examined.
At the meeting with the Private Entrepreneurs’ Foundation (FemCAT), the importance of increasing investments and attracting technologies from Catalan companies to Kazakhstan was highlighted. The parties also discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in education and digitalization.
One of the most significant outcomes of the negotiations was the agreement to establish cooperation with the Barcelona School of Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy.
The main event of the visit was the business forum, organized jointly with FOMENT, the main business confederation of Catalonia. During the opening ceremony, the Ambassador spoke about Kazakhstan’s achievements in socioeconomic development and in improving the business climate, as well as about the country’s growing role in transportation between Europe and Asia via the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.
Additionally, KAZAKH INVEST’s representative for Southern Europe Altynay Mukanova presented Kazakhstan’s investment potential. The CEO of Roca Group Albert Magrans and Glovo’s Regional General Manager for Poland, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Carlos Silvan shared their successful experience in the Kazakh market.
The meeting was held in an open dialogue format, demonstrating the strong interest of Catalan businesses in Kazakhstan. As a result of the event, an agreement was reached to organize a business mission of Catalan companies to Kazakhstan in 2026.
On the eve of the event, Danat Mussayev gave an interview to the local channel “ETV”.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 14:10 17996
Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Continue to Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev met with Radek Vondráček, the newly elected Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further developing bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and expanding the political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
R.Vondráček expressed interest in advancing cooperation with the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasizing his readiness to contribute to the further strengthening of parliamentary diplomacy.
The Czech MP informed about his intention to lead the "Czech Republic-Kazakhstan" Friendship Group in the newly elected Lower Chamber of the Czech Parliament. It was noted that the inter-parliamentary friendship group serves as an effective instrument for promoting joint initiatives and expanding cooperation.
R.Vondráček also reaffirmed his readiness to support the development of economic, cultural-humanitarian, and interregional cooperation.
Special attention was given to the prospects for advancing parliamentary dialogue between Central Asia and Central Europe.
In conclusion, both sides confirmed their readiness to continue strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and to advance new joint initiatives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 11:45 16446
State Support Measures Will Be Provided Only to Good-Faith Market Participants - Bektenov on Supporting Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
At the Government session, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted the ongoing work to stimulate the inflow of funds into the domestic pharmaceutical industry, within which investment agreements are being concluded, primeminister.kz reports.
Work is underway on 9 investment projects for the production of medicinal products and medical devices. The Ministry of Health, together with the relevant government agencies, has been instructed to complete all organizational work within three months and ensure the signing of agreements with investors.
The new digital pricing system for medicines has established uniform rules for all participants in the pharmaceutical market. The reduction in procurement prices for medicinal products this year allowed the Government to save over 36 billion tenge, which will be directed to additional medicinal provision for the population. It is clear that the decrease in procurement prices is not favored by manufacturers and suppliers, but we must be guided by the interests of our citizens. Procurement of medicines will be carried out at a fair price. I would like to address domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers: we will continue to support you. Let no one doubt this. However, state support measures will be provided only to good-faith market participants who supply high-quality medical products and do not artificially inflate prices," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova reported that procurement of medicinal products for 2026 is already being carried out under the updated system. As a result of reduced prices for a wide range of medicines, significant budgetary efficiency has been achieved. For several high-cost items, prices decreased from 50% to 300%. This primarily concerns oncological medicines. For example, the price of Imatinib was reduced from 9,450 to 2,348 tenge, and the price of Bevacizumab - from 360 thousand to 77 thousand tenge.
In addition, medicines for other therapeutic profiles have also significantly decreased in price. For example, budget savings for the antibiotic Cefepime amounted to 174 million tenge (-40%), and for the immunobiological drug Eculizumab - 424 million tenge (-18%).
The TOP-10 medicines that ensured the greatest budgetary efficiency also included such products as Sorafenib and Sunitinib. Prices have also been significantly reduced for Insulin Degludec, Methotrexate, Eltrombopag, Budesonide, and Iopromide.
Changes also affected the retail market. Prices for 4,900 medicine items have been revised. According to the results of pharmacy monitoring in October-November of the current year, the cost of popular medicines decreased on average by 12%. For example, Cefaps decreased by 31%, Zitmak - by 20%, and Revmoxicam - by 32%.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, key domestic manufacturers have already adapted to the new rules, reducing prices for their product lines. The funds saved will be allocated to meet the additional needs of newly diagnosed patients. Overall, the new pricing model is forming a stable and predictable market, strengthening supply security and reducing dependence on external price fluctuations. Work to consolidate the achieved results will continue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
02.12.2025, 08:44 19751
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council
The 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council was held in Brussels under the chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event carried special significance as it took place on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states.
The parties reviewed the results of a decade of strategic partnership between Astana and Brussels and exchanged views on its future development.
It was reaffirmed that economic relations continue to be the key engine of cooperation. The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner. In 2024, bilateral trade reached nearly 50 billion US dollars, while the total inflow of European investment amounted to 200 billion US dollars. More than 4,000 companies with European participation operate in the country. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to further diversify trade, emphasizing the importance of expanding access for domestic agricultural products to the EU market.
Significant attention was devoted to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor). Given the transformation of global supply chains, the parties reaffirmed the strategic importance of this route as a reliable and sustainable link between Europe and Asia. Kazakhstan declared its willingness to deepen cooperation with the EU and regional partners to further advance this corridor.
A separate discussion was held on cooperation in the fields of green and digital transformation. The parties expressed their intention to further develop this promising area, which simultaneously contributes to the modernization of Kazakhstan’s economy and the industrial resilience of Europe.
Participants also underscored the importance of interparliamentary cooperation, noting the successful 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee held in Brussels in November of this year.
Special emphasis was placed on expanding people-to-people contacts. The parties welcomed the launch of negotiations on December 2, 2025 in Brussels on agreements regarding visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens and readmission. This step will significantly contribute to strengthening humanitarian ties, expanding opportunities for students, scholars, and professionals, and enhancing citizen mobility.
In the context of interregional cooperation, particular emphasis was placed on the historic decision adopted at the first Central Asia - EU Summit held in Samarkand in April 2025, where the format was officially elevated to a strategic partnership.
During the meeting, the heads of delegations noted that Kazakhstan and the European Union have built a mature, resilient, and future-oriented partnership. Over the years, the EPCA, which covers 29 key areas of interaction, has proven its relevance and durability, serving as a solid foundation for cooperation and strengthening mutual trust.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev and EU High Representative Kallas reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, developing trade and investment, enhancing regional connectivity, and deepening cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 20:34 49361
Kazakh President Sends Telegram of Condolences to the President of Sri Lanka
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Sends Telegram of Condolences to the President of Sri Lanka, akorda.kz reports.
President extended his condolences to Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the people of Sri Lanka following the tragic loss of life caused by the devastating flooding in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
