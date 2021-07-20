President instructs to take prompt measures to improve COVID-19 situation in country

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has given instructions to better the COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Kazakh President stated that most of the regions are in the 'red' zone for COVID-19, adding that the number of seriously ill people rises daily.

To avoid human losses it is important to adopt prompt measures. A work plan needs to be drawn up and to be implemented," the President said.

The meeting joined by the Kazakh President, PM, ministers, governors, and mayors, discusses the COVID-19 situation in the country.





