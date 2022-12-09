This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President to chair enlarged session of Government Dec 12
Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
Temirtay Izbastin relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria
Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Georgia
President appoints Malik Murzalin as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Georgia
Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
The company’s leadership is held accountable for all this. In this regard, complaints were filed in all areas where the situation have worsened. The government has already begun active talks to settle these issues," said Smailov.
Deputy FM’s visit to Vienna contributes to strengthening of relations with Austria
Kazakhstan ready to step up healthcare cooperation with EU
Kazakhstan and the EU have a wide range of opportunities of strengthening partnership in the spheres of healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry. We are ready to cooperate closely and solve the tasks ahead of us jointly," Prime Minister Smailov noted.
Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
You will get to know about it soon. Tough decisions are taken in regards to the leadership of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. We even put an issue of banning its activity in Kazakhstan," Uskenbayev said on the sidelines of the Senate’s sitting.
