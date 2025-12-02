Сultural Cooperation Discussed in New Delhi

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India Azamat Yeskarayev met with Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Nandini Singla, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, both sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of culture, as well as the implementation of joint initiatives in this area.





Ambassador A. Yeskarayev emphasized Council’s support in translating one of the selected works of the Great Kazakh poet Abai into the Indian language, noting that the translation of the work of the Indian writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore into the Kazakh language. The Ambassador also mentioned that these works strengthen cultural understanding and support shared values of intellectual heritage.





Kazakh diplomat noted about the Centre for Indian Classical Dance and Yoga in Almaty, sharing the opportunity that the centre could provide master classes on learning Kazakh dance for art lovers in India. It was noted that this would allow India to experience the artistry and beauty of Kazakh dance.





Ambassador suggested considering the possibility of teaching Hindi to interested students at Kazakh universities.





While Director General N. Singla spoke about the upcoming music and dance festivals in India and the possibility Kazakh music and dance ensembles participation them. She also shared thoughts on how the participation of Kazakh artists in international cultural events in India would give a great impetus to cooperation and enrich the concert program.





N.Singla noted that the Council has the opportunity to provide fully funded scholarship for foreign students, including Kazakh students in India.





The representative of the Indian side expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its support in granting UNESCO World Heritage status to 11 forts in the state of Maharashtra.





Concluding the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas of cultural diplomacy and work together to implement these initiatives.