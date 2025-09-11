Tokayev held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a narrow format  

Images | gov.kz

Barlybay Sadykov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi met with the Director General of the Kenya Space Agency Hillary B. Kipkosgey, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, Director General was informed on bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kenya, the development of space activities in Kazakhstan, areas of activity of JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary", successfully launched Kazakhstan communication satellites, as well as promising projects in the field of satellite construction, implemented within the framework of the space program of Kazakhstan.





In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation between JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" and the Kenya Space Agency, including the possibility of organizing a visit of the Kenyan delegation to Kazakhstan for practical familiarization with the activities of JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary", and signing a memorandum of cooperation.





Director General B. Kipkosgey thanked the Kazakh side for its interest in cooperation with the Kenya Space Agency, informed about the measures taken to develop the space industry in Kenya, as well as the projects currently being implemented in this industry.





The Kenyan side also expressed its interest in cooperating with Kazakhstan, including in collecting and processing data for various sectors of the economy through the use of space technology and building up national space potential.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue interaction on issues of mutual interest, as well as to organize expert meetings in the format of a video conference between the relevant structures of the two countries for a discussion on joint measures to promote cooperation in the space sector.