Tokayev held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a narrow format
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi in a narrow format, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Félix Tshisekedi introduced the members of their official delegations. Following this, the commander of the honor guard company delivered a welcoming report, and the national anthems of Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were performed. The two heads of state then proceeded to the hall for restricted-format talks.
President Tokayev thanked Félix Tshisekedi for accepting his invitation to visit Astana.
Your first state visit carries great significance. It will give new impetus to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kazakhstan regards your country as an important partner on the African continent and is interested in a comprehensive expansion of bilateral cooperation. With a population of over 110 million, your nation is rich in human and natural resources, while its authority continues to grow at both international and regional levels. In this regard, I believe today’s talks will contribute to strengthening ties between Central Asia and Africa. Expanding cooperation with African states is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
In turn, President Félix Tshisekedi expressed confidence that the outcome of today’s meeting would help to deepen ties between the two nations.
Allow me to thank you, and through you, the entire people of Kazakhstan for the very warm welcome extended to me personally and to my delegation. I am here to strengthen ties and cooperation not only between our countries but also more broadly between the African region and Central Asia. These are two worlds far apart, yet visits like this allow us to come closer and better understand one another. We have already had the opportunity to work with your country through the company ERG, which is very active in the mining industry. At the same time, I believe there are many other areas where we could share expertise and enhance our cooperation", - Félix Tshisekedi noted.
During the conversation, the presidents also discussed pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.
11.09.2025, 19:11 2976
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The foreign ministers discussed current issues and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels. They confirmed their mutual commitment to comprehensively strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness.
The parties emphasized the importance of deepening regional cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen stability in Central Asia, and "compared the notes" on topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East.
During the conversation, the ministers also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events planned until the end of this year.
11.09.2025, 15:30 2501
Kazakhstan among top 3 most popular destinations for Russian tourists
Images | burabaypark.qr-pib.kz
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan ranked among the top three most popular international destinations for Russian travelers, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazakh Tourism.
The announcement came during a working meeting in Astana between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.
Tourist exchange between the two countries continues to grow. According to the data presented, in the first half of 2025, Russians made over 1.23 million trips to Kazakhstan, while Kazakh citizens traveled to Russia more than 1.03 million times.
By the end of 2024, tourist flow from Russia to Kazakhstan had exceeded 2.6 million trips, while Kazakhstani travelers made more than 2.2 million trips to Russia.
Kazakh Tourism noted that these figures underscore Kazakhstan’s increasing attractiveness as a travel destination.
09.09.2025, 21:12 24076
Kazakhstan and Pakistan Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Partnership
During his official visit to Islamabad, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a range of current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation aimed at further enhancing collaboration. The main focus was placed on expanding political dialogue, strengthening economic ties, and promoting joint initiatives at the global level.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister informed his interlocutor about the political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including the content of the State-of-the-Nation Address delivered on September 8 this year.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of systemic engagement with Islamabad as one of Kazakhstan’s key international partners and expressed Astana’s readiness to contribute to the implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives at both bilateral and regional platforms.
For over 33 years of diplomatic relations, our countries have maintained a substantive political dialogue and established strong relations based on mutual trust, openness, and humanitarian contacts," he noted.
In turn, Prime Minister Sharif underlined the considerable potential for further deepening ties with the Central Asian states, particularly Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors confirmed their interest in maintaining political dialogue, developing trade, economic and investment links, and agreed to reinforce the regional architecture of relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister of Pakistan highly praised the level of Kazakh-Pakistani relations and expressed readiness for their further meaningful development.
08.09.2025, 08:00 41971
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Ukraine Hold Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and expressed mutual interest in further strengthening it across all areas of common concern.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace based on the principles of international law, which will contribute to strengthening stability in the region.
05.09.2025, 18:40 25376
Prospects for Kazakhstan-Kenya Cooperation in Space Sphere Discussed in Nairobi
Images | gov.kz
Barlybay Sadykov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi met with the Director General of the Kenya Space Agency Hillary B. Kipkosgey, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Director General was informed on bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kenya, the development of space activities in Kazakhstan, areas of activity of JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary", successfully launched Kazakhstan communication satellites, as well as promising projects in the field of satellite construction, implemented within the framework of the space program of Kazakhstan.
In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation between JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" and the Kenya Space Agency, including the possibility of organizing a visit of the Kenyan delegation to Kazakhstan for practical familiarization with the activities of JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary", and signing a memorandum of cooperation.
Director General B. Kipkosgey thanked the Kazakh side for its interest in cooperation with the Kenya Space Agency, informed about the measures taken to develop the space industry in Kenya, as well as the projects currently being implemented in this industry.
The Kenyan side also expressed its interest in cooperating with Kazakhstan, including in collecting and processing data for various sectors of the economy through the use of space technology and building up national space potential.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue interaction on issues of mutual interest, as well as to organize expert meetings in the format of a video conference between the relevant structures of the two countries for a discussion on joint measures to promote cooperation in the space sector.
05.09.2025, 09:11 78331
Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov held a meeting with Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia Dashzegvi Amarbaysgalan and members of the Mongolian parliamentary and business delegation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the investment and trade-economic spheres. Special attention was given to the exchange of experience in attracting investments and creating favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects.
During the talks, Kazakhstan and Mongolia emphasized their interest in developing joint initiatives in trade, transport and logistics infrastructure, industry, and agriculture. Opportunities for production localization, forming new cooperation chains, and expanding collaboration in digitalization were also considered.
Today’s meeting is an important step in deepening economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. We see significant potential for expanding partnership in non-resource sectors of the economy and are ready to provide full support to investors. At the same time, several Kazakh companies are also showing interest in entering the Mongolian market by launching production and organizing trade." - noted Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
Our Heads of State have set an ambitious goal - to bring bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars. Mongolia, in turn, aims to actively attract investors from Kazakhstan, as our countries have complementary opportunities for successful joint projects in agriculture, trade, and industry." - emphasized Chairman Amarbaysgalan.
Currently, trade turnover between the two countries demonstrates stable growth, reaching 123.9 million US dollars in 2024. During recent visits by heads of state and parliamentary delegations, the high level of bilateral political dialogue and inter-parliamentary cooperation was reaffirmed.
In his report, Chairman Ospankulov elaborated on the national investment attraction system. He noted that Kazakhstan operates a three-tier investor support model based on the "one-stop shop" principle, a targeted approach to attracting large foreign companies, and an "investment request" mechanism that allows for the formation of projects in line with regional and sectoral development priorities.
The meeting concluded with a Q&A session. Members of the Mongolian delegation expressed interest in the details of the national investment system, asking questions about the "one-stop shop" mechanism, the "investment request" tool, and practical instruments for project support. The Kazakh side shared its experience in forming target investor lists, reducing administrative barriers, and organizing interagency cooperation.
03.09.2025, 19:38 93621
Kazakhstan and United States Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov, held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. trade mission led by Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Khurshid Choksi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic ties, implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan, and creating new cooperation chains involving American businesses.
The delegation included 25 American companies, among them Apple, Boeing, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Bechtel, Honeywell, Mastercard, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Meta, Ericsson, John Deere (Eurasia Group), Plug and Play Tech Center, Mayer Brown, and others.
Chairman Ospankulov noted that the United States remains a key investment partner of Kazakhstan: more than 600 American companies successfully operate in the country, with accumulated U.S. investments exceeding 60 billion US dollars, forming a solid foundation for launching new joint projects in priority sectors. "We are interested in scaling cooperation with American investors in energy and processing, critical minerals, agro-industrial complex, digital economy, and logistics. Kazakhstan demonstrates steady growth and offers a predictable regulatory environment, "one-stop shop" tools, and contractual mechanisms that support projects throughout their entire life cycle," he emphasized.
In turn, Khush Choksi highlighted the strong interest of American businesses in Kazakhstan, stressing the potential of projects in infrastructure, industrialization, innovation, and sustainable technologies, as well as Kazakhstan’s significance as a hub partner along the Middle Corridor.
During the meeting, a number of American companies presented their intentions and initiatives for localization and expansion of their presence in Kazakhstan - ranging from machinery and food industry to fintech services and industrial technologies. In particular, discussions included localization of John Deere agricultural machinery in Kostanay, PepsiCo’s snack production project, manufacturing and assembly of high-tech products, and development of payment infrastructure.
Following the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan and the United States are ready to expand investment cooperation and form new joint projects capable of strengthening the strategic character of bilateral relations.
03.09.2025, 14:57 92336
Kazakhstan and Estonia Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ambassador of Estonia to Kazakhstan Jaap Ora, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key issues on the Kazakh-Estonian agenda, with particular emphasis on preparations for upcoming high-level events, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, digitalization, transport and logistics.
The diplomats thoroughly reviewed ways to further develop the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the bilateral legal framework and increasing cooperation between the relevant government bodies.
The discussions also covered trade, economic, and investment relations. In this context, the parties noted the importance of implementing the decisions adopted at the 7th session of the Kazakhstan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held in January 2025 in Tallinn.
In conclusion, the diplomats reaffirmed their intention to continue a substantive dialogue and to deepen comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Tallinn.
