5.6 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, 6,787,867 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 5,615,412 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 4,830 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 808,431 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 710,025 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.













