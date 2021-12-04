724 new COVID-19 cases, total at 973,769

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 724 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

127 were reported in Kazakh capital, 53 in Almaty, 15 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 38 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 125 in Karaganda region, 80 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 87 in Pavlodar region, 73 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 973,769.

11 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green zone’

North Kazakhstan is the only one region remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of December 3, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 724 new coronavirus infections last day. Over the past 24 hours 1,231 people more recovered from COVID-19.

Acording to coronavirus2020.kz, COVID-19-like pneumonia claimed six more lives in Kazakhstan as of December 1.

Kazakhstan recorded 14 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 6 deaths and 28 recoveries as of December 1.

Since last March 13 Kazakhstan reported 82,748 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,161 deaths and 74,172 recoveries.