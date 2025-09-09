08.09.2025, 12:45 5226
Alatau City to receive special status
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Alatau City will be granted a special status in his Address to the Nation on Monday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In many rapidly developing countries, so-called advanced development cities have become poles of attraction for investment and technology. Our new hub of business activity and innovation is set to be the city of Alatau. For the implementation of this nationwide project, land has been allocated, initial planning completed, and key infrastructure networks connected," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
He added that during his recent visit to China, multibillion-dollar agreements were signed with world-class companies. One of these companies will be involved in the implementation of the Alatau City project.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed that a draft of the corresponding decree be prepared within the next 10 days.
03.09.2025, 12:38 40756
Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold
Kazakhstan achieved significant progress in creating modern school conditions, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
1,200 schools for more than 1 million pupils were built in Kazakhstan since 2019. Noteworthy, 422 new schools for 510,000 seats opened in 2023-2024. It helped reduce fourfold the number of three-shift schools, halve the number of schools in dangerous conditions and decrease fourfold the shortage of pupil’s seats across Kazakhstan.
There are 3,000 one-shift schools and over 5,000 two-shift schools in Kazakhstan. 111 more for 140,000 students will be commissioned by the end of the year. The said projects will let tackle three-shift schooling in most of the regions and cut shortage of nearly 150,000 seats.
232 new schools with space for 267,000 pupils will be put into service in the 2025-2026 academic year at large. 245 schools will be renovated, over 1,000 rural schools will be updated and 1,100 modern subject classes will open in 680 schools.
01.09.2025, 12:14 55396
Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day
On September 1, Kazakhstan traditionally celebrates Knowledge Day, which marks the beginning of the new academic year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev, speaking at a government meeting, shared that more than 4.1 million pupils will study at over 8,000 schools across the country in the 2025-2026 academic year. According to him, 341,000 children will start school for the first time, while 232,000 students will move on to grade 11.
The new school year also brings several important innovations. Lessons on personal safety are being introduced across all levels of education and will be held weekly in the format of short homeroom sessions. These lessons will teach children the basics of safe behavior, such as remembering emergency numbers, rules at playgrounds, and how to react when meeting strangers or stray animals.
Older students will learn about bullying, cyberbullying, and the risks of dangerous online trends, while high school and college students will explore topics including financial literacy, online data protection, and safe employment practices. In addition, elements of artificial intelligence have been integrated into the curriculum through digital literacy and computer science subjects.
27.08.2025, 17:21 84811
Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan
Speaking on the sidelines of Akorda Palace, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Nurlan Zhakupov, announced the possibility of launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We are currently negotiating several destinations, though no concrete agreements have been finalized. On the one hand, we are carefully assessing Jordan’s transport and logistics potential. On the other, we are considering launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the first half of next year, provided there is sufficient passenger demand to make it commercially feasible," Zhakupov noted.
He pointed out Jordan’s major attractions, including the ancient city of Petra and the resorts of the Dead Sea. If passenger demand is high, Air Astana is likely to move ahead with launching the route.
26.08.2025, 21:20 90601
Electronic queue system to be introduced at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints
An electronic queue system will be introduced at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints, Chairman of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almambet Shykmamatov told, kabar.kg reports.
He noted that this measure is being implemented in order to strengthen the fight against smuggling, counterfeit products and the shadow economy.
Thanks to the electronic queue system, carriers will be able to register in advance and pass the checkpoint at the appointed time. There will be no need, as before, to arrive a day in advance and wait for their turn," emphasized Almambet Shykmamatov.
According to him, the introduction of this system will improve the efficiency of accounting and control mechanisms. It will provide the ability to track the movement of goods, their owners and directions of travel in real time. This, in turn, will become an effective tool for preventing illegal trafficking and shadow activities.
25.08.2025, 20:15 98911
Kazakhstan's life expectancy reaches 75.4 years for first time
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Minister Alnazarova said that in 2024, life expectancy in Kazakhstan reached 75.4 years for the first time, which is above the global average. In the first half of 2025, mortality rate decreased by 3%. Maternal and infant mortality rates reached a historic low in 2024 and continue to decline.
The Minister also reported on the measures launched to improve primary healthcare, to implement Accessible Outpatient Clinic concept and to expand accessibility of screening.
As for pharmaceutical support, measures were launched to improve affordability and availability of pharmaceuticals, and to enhance control over circulation of medicines.
Compared to the previous year, the shortage of doctors in Kazakhstan decreased by 19%, nurses - by 7%, and shortage of doctors in rural areas decreased by 16%.
The President was reported about the measures of protection of medical staff, including through toughening the legislation and ensuring prompt support in case of attack on.
25.08.2025, 19:49 99051
Japan decides to provide $7.4mln in pro bono grant for victims of nuclear tests in Semey
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya signed the corresponding document today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nurtleu announced on Monday the singing of an intergovernmental agreement, under which Japan will provide 7.4 million US dollars in a pro bono grant to support those affected by nuclear tests in Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh minister noted both nations that faced severe impacts from nuclear tests strongly advocate for a world free of nuclear weapons. It was highlighted Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to the current visit of Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, as Kazakhstan is set to mark 34 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site on August 29.
This year marks 80 years since atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and next year will mark 35 years since the Semipalatinsk Test Site was closed, said Nurtleu.
22.08.2025, 16:25 116776
Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park
Kazakhstan has officially established the Merke Nature Park in the Zhambyl region to enhance biodiversity conservation and support climate resilience, with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Xinhua reports.
Spanning more than 86,000 hectares in the Western Tianshan Mountains, the park is home to rare and endemic species. A recent wildlife survey recorded eight snow leopards, 120 argali sheep, 20 Indian gazelles and 22 Central Asian lynxes within its territory, according to the UNDP.
Beyond ecosystem protection, the park will foster ecotourism, environmental education and sustainable land use. Its plans include developing key infrastructure, creating employment opportunities, promoting scientific research and working with local communities to ensure long-term stewardship of the park's natural resources.
The establishment of the park represents an important step toward the effective management of natural resources and the preservation of ecosystems, said Daniyar Turgambayev, chairman of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife under the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
Merke Nature Park sets an example of how local action underpins global biodiversity goals and climate resilience," said UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia.
As part of a broader cooperation, Kazakhstan and the UNDP have established 10 new protected areas, while six existing reserves have been expanded. Kazakhstan has also established two new ecological corridors for the first time to safeguard the migration routes of rare wildlife, covering a combined area of 2.9 million hectares.
19.08.2025, 11:00 140811
Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth
Since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan has observed significant slowdown in prices increase. With an average index at 8%, price growth dynamics has slowed down since the second quarter: in April, prices growth made 1.6%, in May - 1%, in June - 0.7%, in July - 0.4%, and in the first two weeks of August - only 0.1%, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, prices for the majority of socially significant products remain the lowest in the Eurasian Economic Union.
Kazakhstan has the lowest market prices among the EAEU countries for 15 food items (sunflower oil, cottage cheese, eggs, salt, buckwheat, rice, flour, vegetables, etc.)," she said.
In her words, the lowest prices for milk and beef were recorded in Belarus, the lowest prices for chicken are in Belarus and Russia, with Kazakhstan standing second. As for butter, the lowest prices are observed in Kyrgyzstan.
In order to further stabilize prices at the domestic market, a package of measures has been implemented. The network of feeding yards is being developed, the country’s meat cluster is being formed, and agricultural fairs are being organized countrywide.
Earlier it was reported that food production in Kazakhstan had grown by 10.5% to reach 1.8 trillion tenge.
