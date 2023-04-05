Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights

The event organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva

An international social art project "World Painting" was presented on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva, was attended by high representatives of international organizations and foreign ministers, as well as representatives of NGOs, media and guests of Geneva.

Thanks to its peacekeeping mission of promoting peace, mutual respect and tolerance, the "World Painting" has already united more than 2,000 people who took part in its creation.

The opening ceremony was attended by the authors of the project - well-known Kazakh civil activists and producers Daut Shaikhislamov and Dana Ormanbayeva.

Director of the United Nations Library in Geneva Francesco Pisano participated as a guest of honor, and added to the canvas. He noted that the project was a reflection of principles enshrined in the UN Charter such as mutual respect between the people of our planet without discrimination and exclusion.

As the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev underlined in his remarks, the project clearly proves that all the residents of the planet, regardless of skin color, religion or place of origin, dream of living in harmony and peace. This corresponds to the values of the UN, and therefore makes it symbolic to present the "World Painting" on the sidelines of the main global human rights platform on the eve of the anniversary of Kazakhstan's joining the UN.

For reference: The "World Painting" project was launched on October 28, 2021 at the World EXPO 2020 in Dubai. In February 2022, the "World Painting" broke the Guinness World record as an art project, in which the largest number of people took part, passing the brush from one to another. Both ordinary people and celebrities such as musicians, actors, politicians and sports stars, took part in the project. The exhibition is on display at the UN Office in Geneva from February 27 to March 2, 2023.