Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30

A solemn opening ceremony of the Korean university Woosong University Kazakhstan took place in Turkistan. The opening of the new university is an important step towards deepening strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in the field of education and science, primeminister.kz reports.





The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Cho Tae Ik, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek, Akim of Turkistan Region Nuralkhan Kosherov, as well as Honorary Chairwoman and Member of the Board of the Woosong Education Foundation Kim Sun Kyung.





In his speech, Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized the historical importance of the branch’s opening.





On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, work is underway in our country to open branches of leading foreign universities. To date, 40 strategic partnerships of various formats have been implemented, of which 33 are branches of foreign universities. Today we have witnessed a historic event-the opening of a branch of one of the leading universities of the Republic of Korea in spiritually rich and ancient Turkistan. This university will not only be an educational platform, but also a center of international cooperation, innovation, and training of highly qualified specialists who will form the intellectual capital of our country," the Deputy Prime Minister said.





Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek noted the importance of projects aimed at turning Kazakhstan into a leading educational hub of Central Asia. He emphasized that the opening of branches of foreign universities is a key element in achieving this strategic goal. According to him, Woosong University Kazakhstan, which opened its doors to students in the new academic year, is a vivid example of successful partnership.





On behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government is implementing systematic work on the development of international educational cooperation, opening branches of foreign universities, and creating conditions for academic mobility of students and teachers.





Thus, on the basis of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University, in cooperation with SeoulTech, the Institute of Artificial Intelligence was opened. Today Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with leading universities of Korea-SeoulTech, Woosong, Dong-Eui, KAIST-implementing the first foreign branches, research centers, double degree programs, and academic exchanges.





During the ceremony, Director of Woosong University Kazakhstan Hwa Chong Yeon presented the mission of the university, main educational programs, areas of scientific activity, and international partnerships.





As part of the event, honored guests left entries in the University’s "Book of Wishes," familiarized themselves with the digital library, classrooms, and modern lecture halls, as well as met with students, wishing them success in their studies.