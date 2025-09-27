26.09.2025, 14:58 7316
Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek announced on the sidelines of the Majilis that the LRT will be launched in the capital as early as next week, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We expect that next week, on the 29th or 30th, we will launch the first train, for example, from he station near Abu Dhabi Plaza and in the direction of the bridge over Mangilik Yel. Going forward, we will increase the operating hours, number of stations, and number of trains on a daily basis. In a week, we will see test operation between one or two stations," the Mayor said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.09.2025, 11:05 7691
Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie
Images | Facebook/Jackie Chan
Tell a friend
World-renowned actor Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A Kazakh media company's page reported a working meeting with the world cinema legend - actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Jackie Chan, at the office of Salem Entertainment.
We've begun implementing a major joint project. During his stay in Almaty, the actor and our team selected locations for the upcoming film, most of which will be shot in Kazakhstan. We'll keep the details under wraps for now. But believe me, something spectacular awaits you," the media company's post reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 21:48 9091
A branch of a leading Korean university opened in Turkistan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
A solemn opening ceremony of the Korean university Woosong University Kazakhstan took place in Turkistan. The opening of the new university is an important step towards deepening strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in the field of education and science, primeminister.kz reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Cho Tae Ik, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek, Akim of Turkistan Region Nuralkhan Kosherov, as well as Honorary Chairwoman and Member of the Board of the Woosong Education Foundation Kim Sun Kyung.
In his speech, Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized the historical importance of the branch’s opening.
On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, work is underway in our country to open branches of leading foreign universities. To date, 40 strategic partnerships of various formats have been implemented, of which 33 are branches of foreign universities. Today we have witnessed a historic event-the opening of a branch of one of the leading universities of the Republic of Korea in spiritually rich and ancient Turkistan. This university will not only be an educational platform, but also a center of international cooperation, innovation, and training of highly qualified specialists who will form the intellectual capital of our country," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek noted the importance of projects aimed at turning Kazakhstan into a leading educational hub of Central Asia. He emphasized that the opening of branches of foreign universities is a key element in achieving this strategic goal. According to him, Woosong University Kazakhstan, which opened its doors to students in the new academic year, is a vivid example of successful partnership.
On behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government is implementing systematic work on the development of international educational cooperation, opening branches of foreign universities, and creating conditions for academic mobility of students and teachers.
Thus, on the basis of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University, in cooperation with SeoulTech, the Institute of Artificial Intelligence was opened. Today Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with leading universities of Korea-SeoulTech, Woosong, Dong-Eui, KAIST-implementing the first foreign branches, research centers, double degree programs, and academic exchanges.
During the ceremony, Director of Woosong University Kazakhstan Hwa Chong Yeon presented the mission of the university, main educational programs, areas of scientific activity, and international partnerships.
As part of the event, honored guests left entries in the University’s "Book of Wishes," familiarized themselves with the digital library, classrooms, and modern lecture halls, as well as met with students, wishing them success in their studies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 17:55 41591
Competition for the Best Name of Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant Will Start on September 25
Images | Pixabay
Tell a friend
Today, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy held the first meeting of the Commission tasked with organizing a nationwide competition to select the best name for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Commission is comprised of representatives of the public, the creative industry, as well as experts in nuclear energy, philology, and history.
During the meeting, Commission members addressed organizational matters and approved the Rules governing the nationwide competition.
To ensure the widest possible public engagement, proposals for naming the nuclear power plant will be collected through the eGov Mobile application. Launching the competition on the eve of the professional holiday, the ‘Day of Workers of the Nuclear Industry,’ highlights the role of the sector in Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development," Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said.
Following the discussions, the Commission set the timeline for the competition:
- September 25 - official announcement of the competition;
- September 25 - October 10 - the submission of proposals through the eGov Mobile application;
- October 11 - 24 - review and analysis of the submitted proposals;
- by the end of October - announcement of the selected name for the nuclear power plant.
The Rules for the nationwide competition will be published on the Agency’s official website and Telegram channel.
The Agency emphasized that the competition will be open and transparent. Every citizen will have the opportunity to propose a name for the nuclear power plant, and the Commission’s final decision will be announced by the end of October.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.09.2025, 11:18 123906
New air route Almaty - Karakol launches
Tell a friend
A new air route Almaty - Karakol via Santash Pass will be launched, kabar.kg reports citing the State Agency for Civil Aviation.
According to the information, the relevant agreement was signed by the Kyrgyz Aeronavigation State Enterprise and the Kazaeronavigatsia Company. The route was developed taking into account the modern requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the RNAV-5 navigation specification. This ensures the safety and efficiency of flights in mountainous conditions.
The new route will revive the historical route that existed in the 1970s and will pass near the Karkyra-Autozhol border post. Before the launch, a joint ground inspection and flight validation was carried out on a Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft, confirming the route's compliance with international standards.
As the agency noted, in addition to its transport value, the route is aimed at stimulating the development of tourism: in the summer it will be possible to travel to the Issyk-Kul region and mountainous areas, and in the winter to the Karakol ski resorts. The new route will also be an important element of the regional aviation infrastructure and an additional impetus for cooperation between the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.09.2025, 19:15 169351
Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan continues construction of social facilities returning assets obtained through corrupt practices, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.
5.6 billion tenge was allocated from the special state reserve for the development of healthcare projects in Abai region. The funds were spent on improving healthcare infrastructure and raising the quality of medical care across the region.
The medical facilities will be commissioned this year and help provide the locals with modern and high-quality medical services.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.09.2025, 14:20 181176
Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge
Tell a friend
Today, the Senate passed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Matters of Improving the System of State Support for the Innovation Industry and State Statistics" in two readings, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Senator Shakarym Buktugutov stated that the law's main objective is to enhance the Astana Hub cluster, a key tool for implementing Kazakhstan's digital development strategy. The new law is designed to enhance the system of state support for innovation and create favorable conditions for adopting new technologies. It includes amendments to the Civil and Entrepreneurial Codes, as well as ten other laws.
The senator announced, "The Law provides for the merger of Astana Hub international technology park and the Park of Innovative Technologies into a single autonomous cluster fund - Astana Hub. The primary goal is to consolidate all innovation ecosystem support tools into one entity and scale Astana Hub's successful IT practices to other innovative fields. Accordingly, amendments have been made to align terminology, optimize the functions of the new fund, and streamline its innovation support tools."
To reduce government spending and ensure the fund's self-sufficiency, the Senate has also introduced amendments to improve its financing. These include:
- Allowing the fund to be financed through membership fees from Astana Hub participants.
- Excluding funds previously provided by subsoil users as part of their annual obligation to finance research and development projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2025, 16:45 191981
Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m
Tell a friend
In line with the President’s tasks outlined in his Address to the Nation, the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry is working to increase the volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Ministry’s press service.
The volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea has grown to 24.1 billion cubic meters. Since 2023, 5 billion cubic meters of water have been directed to the sea.
According to the water resources management development concept, it was projected to increase the volume of water in the sea up to 20.6 billion cubic meters in 2025. The initial plan predicted to increase the sea volume up to 27 billion cubic meters in 2030. It was targeted to achieve the current indicators only in 2029.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.09.2025, 18:14 199186
Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS
Images | depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with the Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency, Zhanat Elimanov, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
Elimanov reported the Agency exposed fake companies via which over 24 billion tenge was cashed out; shut down 20 unauthorized crypto exchanges, laundering profits from drug sales and fraud. The Financial Monitoring Agency dissolved the largest crypto service provider in the CIS, which worked with 20 platforms on the darkweb and offered service to up to 200 drug stores; virtual assets worth 9.7 million US dollars were frozen, according to the Chairman.
The Kazakh President was briefed about completion of 720 criminal cases, as well as elimination of 15 organized crime groups, including three transnational ones.
Tokayev was informed about the crackdown on smuggling of 17.1 billion worth of petroleum products, and the shutdown of two underground tobacco production and 16 surrogate alcohol production workshops. Vapes worth 12 billion tenge were seized from the shadow economy.
The Agency prevented unreasonable budget spending of 164 billion tenge in large-scale infrastructure projects implementation and inefficient use of subsidies to the amount of 11 billion tenge in the agricultural sector. Facts of unjustified withdrawal of 200 billion tenge from the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) for fictitious dental services were revealed.
Elimanov also reported about 23 ongoing investigations against illegal provision of loans by microfinance organizations, causing financial losses worth 71 billion tenge. Work is underway to return and write-off debts of over 300,000 borrowers; 45 financial pyramids, which involved 112,000 citizens, were liquidated. The Agency shut down 31,500 scam websites and links to fraudulent projects and gambling games.
In conclusion, the Head of State set Chairman Zhanat Elimanov a number of tasks relating to the Agency’s key activities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
26.09.2025, 11:05Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie 26.09.2025, 14:586936Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 26.09.2025, 09:356881Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 26.09.2025, 12:356461Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan 26.09.2025, 18:126161Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy 22.09.2025, 16:1479011Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service 22.09.2025, 11:4576226Kazakhstan Calls to Uphold International Humanitarian Law 22.09.2025, 09:0075696President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution 22.09.2025, 14:5865501Turkistan region to invest 60 bln tenge in its energy sector until 2029 23.09.2025, 08:1156336Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor 03.09.2025, 12:38244396Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 01.09.2025, 12:14233111Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 08.09.2025, 12:45209881Alatau City to receive special status 09.09.2025, 18:14199111Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS 10.09.2025, 16:45191601Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m