Coronavirus latest: Over 4 million Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 4 million people are now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Kazkahstan, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 5,530,789 in the country. Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 4,048,463.

Notably, the country has logged 7,519 cases of and 3,554 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the 'red zone' in terms of the spread of COVID-19. A total of 602,952 cases were identified in the country.

Kazakhstan adds 124 daily COVID-19 deaths

124 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

The most number of daily COVID-19 fatalities has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 33. Ranked second is Almaty city with 17 daily deaths. Shymkent city has reported the third highest number of daily coronavirus deaths – 16.

11 COVID-19 fatalities have been registered in Aktobe region, 10 in Akmola region, seven in Karaganda region, seven in Pavlodar region, five in West Kazakhstan region, five in Atyrau region, four in Kyzylorda region, four in Mangistau region, two in North Kazakhstan region, one in Almaty region, one in Zhambyl region, and one in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan’s total pneumonia deaths up by 25

Kazakhstan has added 471 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The country has also seen 25 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 110 recover from it over the past day.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 61,772. The death toll stands at 3,781. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 54,961 in the country.

209 coronavirus patients are on life support, Kazakh Ministry

As of August 4, 103,986 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

Out of which 29,325 are staying in the hospitals,77,691 are receiving outpatient treatment. 1,786 patients are in critical condition, 412 are in extremely critical condition, while 209 are on life support.





