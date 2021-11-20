Система Orphus

Coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan as of Nov 19

19.11.2021, 12:48 13555
Images | open sources
The data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of November 19 have been announced, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 
So, over the past day in Kazakhstan, 1,125 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection were identified.
 
By regions:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 118,
 
- Almaty - 123,
 
- Shymkent - 20,
 
- Akmola region - 78,
 
- Aktobe region - 19,
 
- Almaty region - 57,
 
- Atyrau region - 25,
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 84,
 
- Zhambyl region - 10,
 
- West Kazakhstan region - 37,
 
- Karaganda region - 130,
 
- Kostanay region - 112,
 
- Kyzylorda region - 19,
 
- Mangystau region - 12,
 
- North Kazakhstan region - 149,
 
- Turkestan region - 17.
 
In total, 961,734 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 1,554 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. The total recovered in the country is 922 753.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
