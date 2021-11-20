Coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan as of Nov 19

Images | open sources
So, over the past day in Kazakhstan, 1,125 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection were identified.
By regions:
- Nur-Sultan - 118,
- Almaty - 123,
- Shymkent - 20,
- Akmola region - 78,
- Aktobe region - 19,
- Almaty region - 57,
- Atyrau region - 25,
- East Kazakhstan region - 84,
- Zhambyl region - 10,
- West Kazakhstan region - 37,
- Karaganda region - 130,
- Kostanay region - 112,
- Kyzylorda region - 19,
- Mangystau region - 12,
- North Kazakhstan region - 149,
- Turkestan region - 17.
In total, 961,734 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 1,554 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. The total recovered in the country is 922 753.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.