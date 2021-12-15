Система Orphus

14.12.2021, 11:57 10423
COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow area’
Not a region remains in Kazakhstan in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ as of today, December 14, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.
 
The capital city of Kazakhstan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow area’.
 
The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green area’.
 
Kazakhstan remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’ at large.

Source: Kazinform
 
14.12.2021, 14:03 10423
What vaccines to be used for revaccination in Kazakhstan
Images | trbzdrav.ru
Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the Sputnik Light vaccine will be used in Kazakhstan for revaccination.
 

We talked about Sputnik Light, and now we are discussing the issues of its delivery. We are considering two ways, which is faster - either to produce at our plant, or it will be faster to deliver," citing Tsoi Kazpravda.kz.

 
Kazakhstanis who want to be revaccinated against COVID report that basically only the QazVac vaccine (QazCovid-in) is available to them. The Minister of Health commented on this situation.
 

Sputnik" cannot be injected, there are two different components. Only those vaccines are injected that have an identical component. Sputnik has different first and second components. Accordingly, for revaccination in Kazakhstan, vaccines are used that have identical first and second components. QazVac belongs to such a vaccine - its first and second doses are identical in composition," Tsoi explained, answering journalists' questions.

 
According to him, 136 thousand people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
 
Earlier, Tsoi said that anyone who has completed a full course of vaccination at least six months ago can undergo a revaccination against coronavirus from December 8.
 
13.12.2021, 15:08 27973
Kazakhstan creates Eco Tourism Association
The nature tourism: global challenges and prospects for Kazakhstan conference took place in Almaty.
 
The event was organized by the recently-created National Association of Eco Tourism Yelim-Ai to boost nature tourism, protect biodiversity jointly with the national parks, state enterprises and business community, Kazinform reports. 
 
It debated opportunities to improve the national parks infrastructure, increase economic potential of the region thanks to nature tourism and preserve nature diversity.
 
As Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that for the past 9 months the number of visitors of the national parks in the country rose to a million. The number of domestic tourists for the past 9 months made 5.2 mln that is more against 2019.
 
13.12.2021, 13:39 27973
Average pension for December in Kazakhstan announced
The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the average pension in Kazakhstan for September 2021.
 
According to the MLSPP, from January to November 2021, about 750.8 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget to pay the basic pension, solidarity pension payments - 1 trillion 696.4 billion tenge, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
In November 2021, more than 221.2 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for pension payments, 68 billion tenge - for the payment of a basic pension, and 153.2 billion tenge - a solidarity pension.
 
As of December 1, 2021, the number of pensioners is more than 2 million 233 thousand people.
 
The average size of pension payments (taking into account the basic pension payment) as of December 1, 2021 amounted to 99,726 tenge.
 
As a reminder, from July 1, 2018, the state basic pension payment is assigned to each recipient individually, taking into account his length of service in the pension system.
 
At the same time, the length of service in the pension system includes the length of service worked out in the solidarity system as of January 1, 1998, as well as the periods for which mandatory pension contributions (hereinafter referred to as MPC) were paid.
 
Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

09.12.2021, 18:52 151822
A weather warning was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan for December 10, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice slick is to form in Aktobe region locally. High wind will sweep through the region, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Almaty region in the morning and night.

Fog and ice slick will batter Atyrau region tomorrow.

Fog is expected in Zhambyl region. It will brace for high wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick will grip West Kazakhstan.

Fog will also coat Turkestan region on Friday. Dust storm will roll through the region’s north.
 
09.12.2021, 15:56 152281
Health Ministry informed whether omicron-strain of coronavirus entered Kazakhstan
Images | med.hku.hk
In Almaty, a PCR screening was carried out for the presence of mutations typical for the new variant of the omicron coronavirus. This was announced by the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleksey Tsoi at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Aleksey Tsoi noted that the Ministry of Health monitors circulating variants of coronavirus infection strains on an ongoing basis.

Taking into account the emergence of a new variant of the omicron coronavirus strain, preliminary PCR screening was carried out for the presence of mutations typical for the omicron coronavirus strain variant in Almaty. Circulation of the omicron coronavirus strain has not been established.


Full genomic sequencing of samples taken from positive samples from the regions continues. This work continues," the minister said.
 
Frost up to -35 expected in Kazakhstan

08.12.2021, 18:22 178579
Specialists of the RSE "Kazhydromet" provided a weather forecast for the republic for the next three days, December 9-11, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to the meteorological service, on December 9, most of the country's territory will be under the influence of an extensive anticyclone; the weather will remain without precipitation, and a further decrease in air temperature at night in the north, east and center of Kazakhstan is expected to -20..-25, in some places -30, on December 10 in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region down to -35.
 

At the same time, a cyclone from the Black Sea areas will begin to influence the western regions of the country, which in the next two days will move eastward to the rest of the republic, causing precipitation (rain, snow), ice, and increased wind of 15-25 m / s, in the northern regions with a blowing snowstorm, as well as a gradual increase in air temperature at night on December 11 in the northern part of the republic to -5..-10, in some places -15..-20, in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region to -25", said in the message.

 
08.12.2021, 13:42 164755
Health Minister said whether border with Russia be closed due to omicron strain
Images | ru.egemen.kz
Health Minister Aleksey Tsoi, answering journalists' questions in the Majilis, said that the question of closing the border with Russia in connection with the omicron coronavirus strain is not actual, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“This is an isolated case, we are now monitoring how the omicron is spreading among colleagues. Similar strains that exist are spreading all over the world. We need to monitor it. If this is a mass spreading, if we see that this strain is widespread within the country, of course, appropriate measures will be taken,” he said.

In general, the minister noted the improvement in the situation with the spread of COVID-19.

“The situation is improving. We can see the number of patients - over the past month, it has almost halved, the number of incoming calls to the ambulance also halved. The number of patients in hospitals is decreasing, we see it. The percentage of vaccinations is increasing, it is all interconnected. The main peaks were in August, now it is already going down,” he said.
 
06.12.2021, 16:46 230257
Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19
Kazakhstan has reported 632 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.
 
Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have seen the highest triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases – 102 and 101, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 77, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Kostanay region has reported 71 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 69, North Kazakhstan region – 68, Almaty city – 66, East Kazakhstan region – 16, West Kazakhstan region – 16, and Almaty region – 12.
 
Nine more infections have been logged in Atyrau region, eight in Zhambyl region, seven in Turkestan region, six in Aktobe region, and four in Kyzylorda region.
 
The country has so far reported 975,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

8.1mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of December 6, 8,182,339 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 8,783,874 in the country.

Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

Not a single Kazakhstan region remains in 'red' zone

A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of December 6 is presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 Nonproliferation.

The 'yellow' zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

The 'green' zone: Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the green zone for coronavirus.


 
