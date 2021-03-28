COVID Digest: 110,861 got COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

110,861 people got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of March 26, while 25,318 got the second shot, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.





As earlier reported, above 10,000 people were vaccinated in the Kazakh capital city. It is planned to vaccinate 647,000 people more this year. The mass vaccination against coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan will start in the second half of April.





Coronavirus vaccination points will be established at markets and trading houses in Almaty





Coronavirus vaccination points will be established in markets and trading houses in Almaty, said Laura Myrzagali, spokesperson of Almaty City Public Health Department.





“35 vaccination offices are available now. We are going to establish additional 15 vaccination rooms. Total – 50,” she said.





She clarified the points will be opened in trading houses, in markets and "in large establishments."





Kazakhstan reports no COVID-19 cases in air arrivals





33 international flights from Germany, Spain, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 25, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.





Of 4,423 air passengers, 4,404 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 19 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.





13 flights with 1,959 passengers on board (15 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 1,273 passengers on board (4 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.





Eight flights with 906 passengers on board (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.





Two flights carrying five passengers (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Kostanay.





One flight with 148 passengers on board (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Aktau. One flight carrying 129 passengers (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Atyrau.





One flight with two passengers on board (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Karaganda. One flight carrying one passenger with a PCR test certificate landed at the airport in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk.





The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates have been tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.





43 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country without COVID-19 PCR tests on March 24, 2021, tested negative.





Shymkent city extends quarantine regime





Chief state sanitary officer of Shymkent city Abdimanap Tulebayev announced the city extends the quarantine restrictions amid the epidemiological situation there.





The decision to extend the quarantine in the city was made public at the official website of Shymkent city’s administration.





According to the published statement, the quarantine in Shymkent city will be extended from 00:00 am on March 29 till 00:00 am on April 12 (local time).





All mass gatherings and mass events are banned during the abovementioned period. The residents and guests of the city are highly recommended to keep social distance, wear face masks and use sanitizers.

























