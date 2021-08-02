COVID Digest: 16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in coronavirus ‘red zone’

IMAGES | OPEN SOURCES

As of July 30, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the 'red zone' on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said.

According to the map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus 'red zone'.

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the 'yellow zone' for COVID-19.

1,639 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 93,580.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 26,408 are treated as in-patients and 67,172 as out-patients.

1,639 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 345 in critical condition, and 180 on artificial lung ventilation.

Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload up by 7,778

Kazakhstan has added 7,778 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 564,885, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The highest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 1,680 and 1,555, respectively. Karaganda region has logged the third highest number of daily infections - 931.

452 and 422 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been registered in Shymkent city and Atyrau region, accordingly.

302 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Aktobe region, 275 in Pavlodar region, 272 in Akmola region, 270 in Almaty region, 261 in East Kazakhstan region, 231 in Kostanay region, 230 in Mangistau region, 220 in Kyzylorda region, 215 in Zhambyl region, 189 in West Kazakhstan region, 152 in North Kazakhstan region, and 121 in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll up by 21

304 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day.

21 people have died of and 108 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 60,584. The disease has taken the lives of 3,697 Kazakhstanis. 54,440 have so far defeated it.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.