Coronavirus latest: 1,346,900 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

1,346,900 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of May 2, 2021, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

The press service of the ministry said in a statement that it ensures maximum access of the population to COVID-19 vaccines. 1,400 vaccination centers have been installed at outpatient clinics and large shopping malls as part of mass vaccination. Over 11,000 medial workers are involved in the vaccination campaign.

Based on the data of the global ranking Kazakhstan is 51st out of 177 countries in terms of the number of its citizens vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination is absolutely voluntary and three vaccines are available for Kazakhstan, including Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax. The average number of those inoculated per day has grown 11fold up to 109,000 people compared to data collected on April 1, 2021.

More than 322 000 cases of coronavirus infection detected in Kazakhstan

Over the past day, 2877 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered.

In total, 322,695 cases were confirmed in the country, of which:

in Almaty - 54516 (+697),

in Nur-Sultan - 45698 (+570),

in East Kazakhstan region - 24943 (+97),

in region - 23590 (+235),

in Atyrau region - 21946 (+83),

in Almaty region - 21334 (+210),

in Pavlodar region - 20838 (+165),

in WKR - 19340 (+155),

in Akmola region - 18444 (+148),

in Kostanay region - 14737 (+28),

in North Kazakhstan region - 13999 (+25),

in Shymkent - 9436 (+105),

in Aktobe region - 9231 (+117),

in Zhambyl region - 7885 (+71),

in Mangystau region - 5735 (+60),

in Kyzylorda region - 5584 (+87),

in Turkestan region - 5439 (+24).

Eight regions of Kazakhstan are in red zone for coronavirus

Eight regions of Kazakhstan are in the red zone for the spread of coronavirus, the Telegram channel of the IDC reports.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions of Kazakhstan as of May 1, 2021, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions are in the red zone.

The yellow zone includes: Shymkent, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions.

The green zone: Turkestan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

6 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has recorded 129 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

105 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 53,071 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,755 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 807 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,804 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 325,499 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 278,584 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.