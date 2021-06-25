COVID Digest: Control is strengthened due to Delta strain at the airport and railway stations of Almaty

Control will be strengthened due to the Delta (Indian) strain at the international airport and at the railway stations of Almaty, the report says.

Deputy Akim of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov, together with Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor of the megalopolis and the head of the city public health department Nariman Tabynbayev, checked the work of sanitary and epidemiological services on the territory of the Almaty international airport and at the city's railway stations. During the inspection, attention was focused on the observance of the algorithm for detecting and preventing cases of importation of infection into the territory of the metropolis," the report said.

1577 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia with signs of CVI recorded in Kazakhstan on June 22-23

1577 cases of COVID-19 (CVI +) and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI-) were recorded in Kazakhstan on June 22-23, reports the press service of the Ministry of Health.

From March 13, 2020 to June 23, 2021, CVI +: morbidity - 413 267 (1496 over the past day), mortality - 4268 (seven on June 22); from August 1, 2020 to June 23, 2021 CVI-: incidence - 56 708 (81 on June 22), mortality - 3432 (one on June 22), " reads the report.

22 098 people continue getting treatment for CVI (20 828 CVI + and 1270 CVI-), 6588 patients are in hospitals, and 15510 patients are at the outpatient level.

408 patients are in serious condition, 95 patients are in extreme severity, 72 patients are on ventilators," reads the report.

Nur-Sultan to tighten coronavirus curbs

The coronavirus curbs are to be tightened in the Kazakh capital amid growing number of fresh cases in the city.

The Inter-departmental commission for the avoidance of spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan made a decision to tighten restrictions in Nur-Sultan city on attendance of various venues in areas facing a high risk of COVID-19 spread after daily COVID-19 cases had surged.

For instance, starting from June 27 the city will shut down the big shopping malls, food markets, restaurants, and cafes on weekends. Public transport will not run on Sunday as well.

Based on the decision of the commission, cinema theaters, bowling centers, PlayStation clubs, karaoke clubs, and night clubs will not be allowed to receives visitors.

The Kazakh capital is the only area in the country to remain in the high-risk ‘the red zone" for the past several months. Earlier this morning Nur-Sultan added 568 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

Almost 1.5 thousand people in Kazakhstan fell ill after vaccination against coronavirus

Almost 1.5 thousand people in Kazakhstan fell ill after being vaccinated against coronavirus, said Aizhan Esmagambetova, chairwoman of the committee for sanitary and epidemiological control of the Ministry of Kazakhstan.

We have recorded 1437 sick people after vaccination. I would like to note that this is a fairly low level, it is only 0.05%, while in principle the manufacturer admits the effectiveness of the vaccine is 92%, that is, eight out of 100 can get sick, "Esmagambetova said.

According to her, after vaccination with the first dose of Sputnik V, 979 people fell ill, after QazVac - eight and after Hayat - 35 people.

Almost 1.5 thousand people in Kazakhstan fell ill after vaccination against coronavirus

Almost 1.5 thousand people in Kazakhstan fell ill after being vaccinated against coronavirus, said Aizhan Esmagambetova, chairwoman of the committee for sanitary and epidemiological control of the Ministry of Kazakhstan.

We have recorded 1437 sick people after vaccination. I would like to note that this is a fairly low level, it is only 0.05%, while in principle the manufacturer admits the effectiveness of the vaccine is 92%, that is, eight out of 100 can get sick, "Esmagambetova said.

According to her, after vaccination with the first dose of Sputnik V, 979 people fell ill, after QazVac - eight and after Hayat - 35 people.





Daily mortality from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of June 24





The daily mortality rate from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of June 24 has become known, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





Thus, 7 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan per day.





As of June 24, 22,098 people continue to receive treatment from CVI (20,828 CVI + and 1,270 CVI-), 6,588 of them are in hospitals, and 15,510 patients are at the outpatient treatment.





Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: 408 patients - in serious condition, 95 patients - in extremely critical condition, 72 patients - on a ventilator.





The incidence of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection





On June 22, 2021, 81 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 1 death were recorded, and 44 people recovered.





In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 56 708, deaths - 973, recovered - 52 006.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.