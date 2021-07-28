COVID Digest: Kazakhstan’s 16 areas in ‘red zone’

IMAGES | OPEN SOURCES
As of July 27, 2021, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions, are in the 'red zone' on the country’s COVID-19 spread map.
Turkestan region is in the coronavirus 'yellow zone'.
Daily COVID-19 case count at 6,797 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has added 6,797 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
Nur-Sultan and Almaty cites are the only areas to report the four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,537 and 1,207, respectively. The third highest number of daily infections has been reported in Karaganda region – 796.
Atyrau region has reported 480 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Shymkent city - 382, East Kazakhstan region – 333, Almaty region – 260, Mangistau region – 254, Kostanay region – 209, Pavlodar region – 207, Akmola region – 195, Turkestan region – 180, Aktobe region – 175, Kyzylorda region – 163, North Kazakhstan region – 142, Zhambyl region – 141, and West Kazakhstan region – 136.
The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 542,703.
Over 87 thou people under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan
The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 87,094, the Health Ministry informed.
Out of the 87,094 people with COVID-19, in-patient treatment is provided to 24,328 and out-patient treatment to 62,766.
1,461 patients are in severe condition, 306 in critical condition, and 182 on artificial lung ventilation.
COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 23 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs
23 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.
The country has also seen 24 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths and 75 recoveries over the past day.
Nationwide, the number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 59,694. Those killed by the disease number 3,649. The COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries have reached 54,114 in the country.
