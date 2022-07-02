Система Orphus

Mask mandate to be reinstated in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases – Vice PM

30.06.2022, 12:10 6586
The present situation with the coronavirus infection is not critical, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Vaccination is a key issue. So far the situation is not critical. However, the mask mandate may be reinstate in case of a hike in COVID-19 cases. The number of new COVID-19 cases is hovering around 100 each day. The question remains open," Vice Prime Minister Tugzhanov said.

 
He added that it is up to Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 to decide whether to reinstate the mask mandate and tighten the COVID-19 curbs countrywide.
 
Kazakhstan has recently seen a slight surge in the number of fresh infections. For instance, the country registered 137 COVID-19 cases on June 30 compared to only 16 COVID-19 cases two weeks ago on June 16.
 
‘Time capsule’ with message to future diplomats laid at Kazakh MFA

01.07.2022, 18:40 1111
As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of independent Kazakhstan, a ceremony of laying a "time capsule" with a message to future diplomats was held on the square in front of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The capsule should be opened in exactly 30 years, on July 1, 2052, when the country’s diplomacy will celebrate its 60th anniversary, kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
During the event, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi expressed confidence that future diplomats will worthily continue the work of their predecessors and will work just as hard to protect and promote the national interests of the country.
 
Speaking to the participants of the ceremony, Kuanysh Sultanov, a prominent statesman and an honoured veteran of Kazakh diplomacy, expressed hope that in 30 years Kazakh diplomacy would achieve even greater success and make a significant contribution to strengthening the authority of our country in the international arena and to the formation of mutually respectful, peaceful relations between peoples.
 
The message to future diplomats, contained in the capsule, reflects the vision of Kazakhstan's position in the world in 30 years, as well as the parting words and wishes of current diplomats and veterans of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan.
 
The honorable mission to place the capsule in a specially installed pedestal was entrusted to young diplomats – Attachй of the Department of Europe Altynai Daribayeva and Attachй of the Department of Human Resources Damir Akhmetov.
 
Daribayeva wished new achievements to Kazakhstan, and for future diplomats to make every effort for the further development and prosperity of our country.
 
In turn, Akhmetov expressed hope that the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan will reach even greater heights by 2052, and our citizens will live in a peaceful and prosperous environment.
 
The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, veterans of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan, current diplomats, and other participants of the international conference "Republic of Kazakhstan in the modern system of international relations", organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of our country.
 
1st Olympic Arts competition to be launched in 2023

30.06.2022, 21:55 7036
Images | gazeta.ru
The International Olymp'Arts Committee (IOAC) announced on Wednesday that it will launch the first Olympic Arts competition in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2023, hoping to provide an opportunity for talented artists worldwide to spread their message and become recognized global artists, Xinhua reports.
 
With the theme of "Environment and Energy," "OLYMP'ARTS 2023" plans to stage a "feast for the art" that will gather the participants from all over the world in Geneva with their works of various forms, including dance, music, painting and photography, for exhibitions, Qin Wen, executive president of IOAC's Executive Committee, told a press conference.
 
She added that the Olympic Arts trophy will be awarded to the best works selected by the public.
 
The IOAC also expects to take the opportunity to establish an OLYMP'ARTS Alliance, a worldwide association that uses art as a universal cultural language to develop related activities, she said.
 
An international NGO headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the IOAC was initiated in 1995.


Source: Kazinform
 
Head of State signs changes to electricity act

30.06.2022, 21:37 6931
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts regarding electricity, energy-saving and efficiency, subsoil use, local government, state border, housing and communal services, and science, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
January riots: 445 sentenced so far

30.06.2022, 20:56 6851
Images | pexels.com
392 criminal cases in connection with the January riots have been taken to court, Yeldos Kilymzhanov, deputy chief of the Criminal Proceeding Service of the Prosecutor-General's Office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

In these cases, 445 persons were sentenced. 46 accused received real prison sentences for serious crimes, including violence against authority figures and destruction of property by those who did not compensate the damage or had non-extinguished previous convictions," said Kilymzhanov during a briefing.

 
According to him, 514 accused are under arrest.
 

These individuals took an active part in the riots, set fire to buildings, stole arms, involved in armed attacks on government facilities and security forces. Taking into account the personality, health condition, and other materials, the charges to 284 inprisoned persons were replaced by a recognizance not to leave, bails, home arrests, and personal recognizance," he said.

 
He added that the bulk of the work is ongoing on mass riots and terrorist acts. Over one thousand people are recognized as suspects.
 
Kazakhstan reports growth in COVID-19 cases - Health Ministry

30.06.2022, 17:30 6741
Weekly COVID-19 cases have grown 3.6 times from 127 to 457 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Global COVID-19 cases have risen by 15%, and deaths by 3% over the past week.
 
Of 457 COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in the past week, 391 or 85% fell at Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities. Of those, 80% are unvaccinated patients or those who did not get the vaccine in the past six months.
 
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is still underway in the country. According to the latest data, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 80.2% and the second jab to 78.0% of the eligible population in the country. A COVID-19 booster jab has been received by a total of 4.7 million people or 67.4% of those eligible for revaccination. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot was given to 170 thousand people or 50.6% of the eligible population.
 
20-21 thousand COVID-19 vaccine shots are administered on a daily basis in Kazakhstan.
 
The genetic sequence analysis revealed that Omicron strain was responsible for 99% of the infections, including Stealth Omicron for 27%, countrywide in May.
 
The Ministry recommends getting a COVID-19 booster jab, especially for at-risk people.
 
Kazakh Parliament wraps up 2nd session of 7th convocation

30.06.2022, 13:31 6666
Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament wrapped up their work by signaling the end to the second session of the 7th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov summed up results of the second session of the 7th convocation the key strategic priorities of which, in his words, were defined by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2021 and in his recent state-of-the-nation address.
 
Speaker Koshanov stressed that the past period of parliamentary activity was filled with milestones and important decisions.
 
He added that within that period the Parliament chambers held four joint sessions. The Majilis convened for 42 plenary sessions to consider 271 issues. The Senate held analogous number of plenary sessions and touched upon 148 issues. The chambers jointly gave consideration to 127 bills and approved 78 of them. Of 78, 66 bills have been signed into laws by the Kazakh President.
 
Kazakhstan calls for developing common action plan to improve River Ural

29.06.2022, 18:57 12621
Images | А frame from the video
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joining efforts to elaborate a joint action plan to improve the status of the River Ural while addressing the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda. 
 

We have a responsibility to take joint and effective measures to save the River Zhaiyk (Ural), otherwise nothing will be there left to save in the future. We call on all sides to join efforts and elaborate a common action plan to improve the River Ural. 

 
Speaking of the environmental issues of our shared sea, I have to mention the struggling Caspian seals. The facts of their frequent deaths raise serious concerns. 
 
The Caspian seal is endemic to and the only mammal in the Caspian Sea fauna. It migrates along the entire sea and is a cross-border bio-resource," said the Kazakh President.
 
 Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat for the 6th Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States upon invitation of the Turken President.
 
Almaty allocates over 3,000 IVF quotas this year

29.06.2022, 16:56 11961
One of the services provided within the Compulsory Social Health Insurance is the in vitro fertilization (IVF). This year Almaty allocated 3,152 IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) program, Kazinform reports. 
 
The city channeled over KZT 3.2 bln for 3,152 procedures this year. 476 IVF procedures worth KZT 484 mln were conducted over the past 4 months. 8 health facilities perform in vitro fertilization in Almaty. There are 26 IVF centers countrywide as of now, 21 of them are private. 
 
As earlier reported, the number of IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi program initiated by the Head of State in his State-of-the-Nation Address was increased sevenfold.
 
