More than 33 000 people received vaccine against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

More than 33 000 Kazakhstanis were vaccinated against coronavirus. Updates on vaccination of the population as of March 9 was published by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.





According to the ministry, 33,279 people were vaccinated with the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, and 15 856 Kazakhstanis were vaccinated with the second component.





As a reminder, on February 1, a campaign for voluntary phased vaccination of the population was launched in Kazakhstan. As previously reported, the following high risk groups (by priority) are subject to vaccination against CVI:





1) health workers, primarily the personnel of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, resuscitation and intensive care units, health care organizations providing primary health care, emergency rooms of health care organizations providing inpatient care, employees of the sanitary and epidemiological service;





2) teachers;





3) local police officers;





4) students;





5) personnel and contingent of medical, social and closed children's institutions;





6) employees of the emergency situations service, ministries of defense, internal affairs, the National Security Committee, the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





7) contingent of the Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, civil servants, citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan who are employees of diplomatic and consular institutions accredited in Kazakhstan, members of national teams;





8) persons with chronic diseases (diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular system).













