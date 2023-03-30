Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world
Did you know that every apple in the world comes from just one country? And you’ll never guess which one because I am in the country of apples. The country that brought you every apple in the world… Welcome to Kazakhstan! It’s a country in central Asia. Everywhere I look I see apples! Apple paintings, apple statues, apple windows. And even a city named after apples. This is Almaty city and Almaty means ‘Father of apples’. Turns out, apples come from Kazakhstan! Yes! Science figured out that every apple in the world can be traced back here. This is where the apple seed evolved and became the modern day apple. So the next time you bite into a juicy, crunchy apple think of Kazakhstan," says one of the members of the Nas Daily team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing
I am pleased to announce that Shymbulak mountain resort officially sets a Guinness record as the world’s highest slope for night skiing. This is a new record in the world," Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji voiced.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Amal spring holiday
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant
Whoock is a website generator and editor enabling to develop a full-fledged service for clients based on text messages. It can create a fully functional website with modern design. Creation of a site is done through conversation with AI to fulfil a client’s requests," say the young developers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye
The personnel of the Berkut airline actively joined the liquidation of the aftermath of destructive quakes occurred in Türkiye, operated flights carrying humanitarian cargo, search and rescue teams, and the Emergency Situations Ministry’s equipment," said Khorushin at the ceremony.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Unique Kazakh art project "World Painting" presented at UN Geneva
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Oman to launch weekly flights to Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
29.03.2023, 11:27The United States’ Arbitrary Detention at Home and Abroad: Truth and Facts 24.03.2023, 13:40British MP Daniel Kawczynski shares impressions of observing early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan57306British MP Daniel Kawczynski shares impressions of observing early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan 24.03.2023, 13:1753256President Tokayev receives chess player Dinara Saduakassova 22.03.2023, 09:4744806President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday 27.03.2023, 09:4029046People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to hold its regular 32nd session in Astana in April 27.03.2023, 09:5229046Armenian experts assess Mar 19 parliamentary election in Kazakhstan as free and transparent 01.03.2023, 16:3793901Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China 20.03.2023, 12:1493286CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 02.03.2023, 09:0291701Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region 02.03.2023, 11:5091606New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector 02.03.2023, 15:3691491Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center