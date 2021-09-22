Nigerian Eta-strain discovered in Kazakhstan

Images | open sources
The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan continues working to identify the circulation of coronavirus strains. The Ministry of Health conducted a genetic study of CVI by sequencing positive laboratory samples obtained from CVI patients in July-August this year. According to the results of sequencing in 96 samples in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the circulation of strains was discovered (Delta 'Indian strain' - 57 (59.4%), Alpha 'British' - 24 (25%), 'Wuhan' coronavirus - 10 (10.4%) and Eta 'Nigerian' - five (5.2%)). The circulation of the Eta 'Nigerian' strain was discovered in four regions (Karaganda - one, Mangistau - two, Pavlodar - two, Nur-Sultan - one), " he said.
He said that appearance of the Eta strain became known in December 2020.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.