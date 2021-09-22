Nigerian Eta-strain discovered in Kazakhstan

Images | open sources

'Nigerian' Eta-strain of coronavirus infection (CVI) has been discovered in Nur-Sultan and three regions, said Aleksey Tsoi, Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan continues working to identify the circulation of coronavirus strains. The Ministry of Health conducted a genetic study of CVI by sequencing positive laboratory samples obtained from CVI patients in July-August this year. According to the results of sequencing in 96 samples in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the circulation of strains was discovered (Delta 'Indian strain' - 57 (59.4%), Alpha 'British' - 24 (25%), 'Wuhan' coronavirus - 10 (10.4%) and Eta 'Nigerian' - five (5.2%)). The circulation of the Eta 'Nigerian' strain was discovered in four regions (Karaganda - one, Mangistau - two, Pavlodar - two, Nur-Sultan - one), " he said.

He said that appearance of the Eta strain became known in December 2020.













