One-day tally of new COVID-19 cases at 6,631 in Kazakhstan, 10 died

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 6,631 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 110 from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, is leading in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 1,501 cases. Coming in second is Almaty city with 1,191 fresh COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 768.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region reported 499 and 420 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

271 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 245 - in Mangistau region, 230 – in Almaty region, 229 – in Aktobe region, 225 – in Pavlodar region, 194 – in Akmola region, 179 – in Kyzylorda region, 178 – in Kostanay region, 141 – in North Kazakhstan region, 134 - in East Kazakhstan region, 124 – in Turkestan region and 102 – in Zhambyl region.

In total, 529,269 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

Besides Kazakhstan has reported 212 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

90 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, ten deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 59,587 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 53,956 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 3,605 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 6,631 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 529,269 since the start of the pandemic. 446,996 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across the country.

182 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

78,917 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of July 25, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 23,046 patients are treated for COVID-19 at hospitals, while 55,871 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,438 patients are in critical condition, 284 are in extremely severe condition and 182 are on artificial lung ventilation.









