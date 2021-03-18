Order on toughening quarantine issued in Almaty

The chief sanitary doctor of Almaty, Zhandarbek Bekshin, signed a new order on restrictive and quarantine measures in the city.

Given the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Almaty and transition to the red zone of the epidemiological assessment matrix, in order to localize the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 among the population, it was decided to change the operating time (or mode) of some facilities.

The order comes into force on March 20, 2021.

Restrictions on public transport on weekends and holidays imposed in Almaty

On weekends and holidays, public transport in Almaty will work only at certain hours, indicates a new decree of Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief state sanitary doctor.

Public transport (city and suburban routes) - on weekdays - according to the regular schedule; restriction of working hours: on weekends and holidays in the morning from 6.00 to 10.00; in the evening - from 17.00 to 22.00 on weekdays - according to the regular schedule; restriction of working hours: on weekends and holidays in the morning from 6.00 to 10.00; in the evening - from 17.00 to 22.00, " reads the decree.

Interregional irregular (tourist) transportation and urban irregular (tourist) transportation have been prohibited.

Mass skating at Medeo rink, circus and cinemas banned in Almaty

Mass skating at the Medeo rink, the operation of the circus and cinemas have been banned in Almaty, Shymbulak will work with restrictions, indicates the decree Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief state sanitary doctor.

Skating sessions are banned at Medeo. Shymbulak Group of Companies must reduce the number of visitors by 50% (up to 1000 people). Public catering facilities at "Shymbulak" are allowed to work from 7.00 to 21.00, only on summer grounds, for take-out and delivery - without time limits, " reads the decree.

The work of cultural objects (rehearsals), theaters, cinemas, concert halls, circus has been prohibited.

The operation of indoor and outdoor markets in Almaty will be prohibited on Saturday and Sunday and limited on holidays, indicates the decree Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief state sanitary doctor.

Covered markets (grocery and non-food) - will not work on Saturdays and Sundays ; on weekdays - limited hours of operation from 06.00 to 17.00; on holidays - limitation of the working hours from 10.00 to 17.00. Open markets (grocery, non-grocery) will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays ;

- on weekdays - limitation of the working hours from 06.00 to 17.00;

- on holidays, limitation of working hours from 10.00 to 17.00, " reads the decree.

Grocery stores and minimarkets are allowed to work from 06.00 to 24.00, non-grocery stand-alone stores and retail chains - from 09.00 to 21.00, supermarkets and hypermarkets - from 06.00 to 02.00. Trading houses and shopping centers will not work on Saturdays and Sundays, on holidays - from 10.00 to 17.00; on weekdays - from 10.00 to 21.00.

Bekshin banned operation of children's educational and entertainment centers in Almaty

Zhandarbek Bekshin , chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty has banned the operation of children's educational and entertainment centers.

Operation of children's correction rooms, children's and adult educational centers has been prohibited. Children's entertainment centers (playgrounds, attractions in enclosed spaces), including those located in the shopping and entertainment center," reads the decree.

Sports events with spectators has also been prohibited.

Some bowling and billiard rooms in Almaty were allowed to work during the period of tightened quarantine

In the time of tightened quarantine, bowling and billiard rooms using Ashyq app have been allowed to work.

Billiard rooms are prohibited, with the exception of objects participating in the implementation of the Ashyq pilot project. Operation of computer clubs, bowling has been banned, with the exception of objects participating in the implementation of the pilot project "Ashyq", reads the decree.

Operation of banquet halls, night, game and lotto clubs, as well as karaoke club has been prohibited.

























