19.07.2023, 12:32 53196

Pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan: insufficient local production, need for research

Pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan: insufficient local production, need for research
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan has 158 pharmaceutical manufacturers, 42 specialize in the production of medicines and 116 are manufacturers of medical devices. The volume of production in five months of this year reached 30,000 tons worth 67.1 billion tenge (US$152.1 million). More about the current state of pharmaceutical production in Kazakhstan, gaps and challenges is in the latest article of Kazinform.

Health and well-being of citizens

Prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens is important for any country and central to this goal is drug safety and the production of high-quality medicines. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed how unprepared was pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan, with shortage of essential drugs and unreasonable rise in prices. While the pandemic may be over, lessons are still to be learned.

In his address to the nation in September 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to increase the share of domestically produced medicines and medical devices to 50 percent. He also stressed the need to attract investors, ensure the transfer of technologies and latest developments, and expand the volume and range of off-take contracts with domestic manufacturers.

In recent years, Kazakhstan, like many countries around the world, has faced unprecedented challenges - the pandemic, external and internal shocks. All had a direct impact on the country's economy.

There is a decrease in purchasing power in the national currency, inflation, which hit 20.3 percent in December 2022 and increase in the consumer price index of 120.3 percent in December 2022, which negates the recorded growth of per capita income. This all can have a direct impact on the health of population, including making it more difficult for people to afford the medications they need, especially those with chronic conditions.

Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical production

In 2022, the volume of production of pharmaceutical products in monetary terms amounted to 162.6 billion tenge (US$386.6 million), decreasing by 36.1 billion tenge (US$81.8 million), or 18.2 percent compared to 2021, when pharmaceutical companies produced products worth 198.7 billion tenge (US$450.4 million).

Today, Kazakhstan boasts a diverse range of pharmaceutical companies, both domestic and foreign, producing a wide array of medicines to meet the population's healthcare needs.

Top pharmaceutical producers in terms of regions are Shymkent, producing drugs worth 57.6 billion tenge (US$130.6 million), Almaty region - 39.5 billion tenge (US$89.5 million) and Almaty city - 21.7 billion tenge (US$49.2 million).

Still, Kazakhstan heavily relies on imported medicines, which accounted for 2.4 percent of the total imports in 2022, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

According to the data of the State Revenue Committee, export of pharmaceutical products for five months of the current year totaled $6.2 million, of which $6 million to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the remaining $0.2 million to other countries.

For 2022, exports of pharmaceutical products totaled $32.2 million, of which $24.6 million to CIS countries, and $7.6 million to other Asian and European countries," the Ministry of Healthcare said in a comment for this story.


According to the Proxima Research International analytical company, volume of the market hit $2.2 billion, which is 7.4 percent less compared to the previous year. In physical terms, its volume decreased by 11.3 percent from 1,037 million packs in 2021 to 919 million packs in 2022.

At the same time, in monetary terms, there is growth in the retail segment of the market and a slight decrease in the segment of purchases within guaranteed volume of free medical care and in the system of mandatory social health insurance.

State regulation of prices

According to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, state regulation of drug prices is carried out within the guaranteed volume of free medical care and in the system of mandatory social health insurance, wholesale and retail segment of the pharmaceutical market.

Kazakhstan regulates prices for medicines through a system of ceiling prices and markups. The ceiling price is the maximum price that a medicine can be sold for, and the markup is the amount that a wholesaler or retailer can add to the ceiling price to cover their costs and make a profit.

Since 2009, Kazakhstan has been adopting ceiling prices for international non-proprietary names of medicines used within the guaranteed volume of free medical care per the Code of Kazakhstan on the Health of the People and the Health Care System.

The system of ceiling prices and markups is designed to ensure that medicines are affordable for the Kazakh people, while also allowing pharmaceutical companies to make a profit. The system is also designed to prevent price gouging by wholesalers and retailers.

In 2020, Article 245 of the code was amended to approve, upon agreement with the antimonopoly authority, the maximum prices for medical products for retail and wholesale sale, as well as within the guaranteed volume of free medical care and the system of mandatory social health insurance, including medical devices.

Prices for exported domestically produced medical products, however, are not regulated by the rules.

Local production is not sufficient

Kazakhstan set a goal to bring the share of domestic production to 50 percent in the pharmaceutical market by 2029

The Ministry of Healthcare has so far adopted a roadmap outlining measures to achieve this goal.

Pharmaceutical clusters in the cities of Astana, Shymkent and Aktobe were also established to drive research and development (R&D) and improve the competitiveness of domestic production of pharmaceutical and medical industry.

Each cluster will have its own specifics. Notably, the Shymkent cluster is aimed at the production of medicines, the Aktobe cluster zone is aimed at the production of medical equipment, and the Astana cluster will focus on intellectual capacity of the pharmaceutical industry.

Astana, Aktobe and Shymkent were chosen due to the presence in these regions of large medical and technical universities, production sites and clinical bases in these regions.

Pfizer and Korea’s Samsung Madison are implementing projects on localization of production of original medicines and high-tech medical equipment in the territory of Kazakhstan.

While these measures may sound promising, the country has still to do a lot to promote innovative technologies and R&D.

Globally, biopharmaceutical industry witnesses the biggest investments in R&D. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, of all industrial sectors, the biopharmaceutical industry has consistently invested the most in R&D, even in times of economic turmoil and financial crisis.

In 2020, the global research-based biopharmaceutical industry invested approximately $198 billion in R&D for biopharmaceutical, surpassing the annual expenditures of other high-technology sectors, including aerospace and defense, chemicals, and software and computer services.

Upcoming investment projects

According to the data from the ministry, nearly 42 production facilities for medicines and medical devices, including those with the participation of major foreign companies, are expected to be commissioned. Of these, 19 specialize in the production of medicines and 23 - in medical devices.

Projects on production of innovative medicines, ultrasound devices and pharmaceutical products are underway with German, Japanese, South Korean and Turkish companies.

The Kazakh ministry has also been negotiating with Big Pharma pharmaceutical companies on investment projects.

Four projects were initiated with Roche company, a Swiss multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide in more than 100 countries. The company’s CEO Christoph Franz met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in December 2022, briefing him on the implementation of the project to localize the production of innovative anti-tumor drugs and the development of innovative methods of detecting malignant neoplasms with the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology.

In 2023, with the support of the company, a training center for laboratory diagnostics will be created at the Nazarbayev University School of Medicine to improve the qualifications of local specialists.

Negotiations with AstraZeneca company are in progress, whereas a confidentiality agreement was signed with Pfizer company and the road map for implementation of the project of contract production of Prevenar-13 pneumococcal vaccine was approved.

Polpharma Group, whose Shymkent-based Santo plant is among the country’s retail leaders, also expressed its readiness to invest in the development of innovative potential of the cluster and R&D sector.

Drugs safety

Medicines are subjected to rigorous testing to ensure their safety, efficacy, and compliance with established standards. State registration is an important part of that process, which is preceded by a comprehensive assessment of their efficacy, safety and quality, resulting in the admission of the medicinal product to the market.

These tests encompass stability studies, bioequivalence studies, and pharmacovigilance.

It should also be noted that the determination of the quality of medical products is carried out through safety and quality assessment of each series of imported or manufactured registered medical product. In the course of the assessment, each series of registered medicinal product is examined, based on the results of which the compliance of the product with safety and quality standards is either confirmed or not," said the ministry.


Pharmacovigilance is also an essential tool in the control of safety and efficacy. Kazakhstan maintains a robust pharmacovigilance system to monitor and address the safety of medicines even after they have been approved and made available in the market.

As part of pharmacovigilance, 34 registration certificates were suspended based on the results of the assessment of the benefit-risk ratio in 2022, and amendments to the instructions for medical use were recommended for 971 medical products.

Every year, the National Center for Expertise of Medicines conducts nearly 6,000 expert examinations of medicines. At least 117 medicines were denied admission to the market.

According to the results of 2022, 2,488 items of non-compliant products were denied admission under the quality assessment procedure. On average, 2 percent of negative decisions are based on the results of the quality assessment procedure for each series and 3 percent are based on the samples taken from the market that do not meet the established quality requirements.

Such system of selection of medicines and medical devices from the market was introduced to strengthen quality control of medicines. In 2022, 1,500 medicines and medical devices were sampled from pharmacies and warehouses and 41 items did not meet the requirements and were subsequently disposed of.

Yet, some experts say that the registration process can be cumbersome and very long taking up to four years, even for medicines that have already passed registration in the United States and the European Union.

Is it necessary to check those drugs that have passed all procedures in the EU or the US? Some countries in the world have gone the way of recognizing such drugs, however, in Kazakhstan drugs are thoroughly tested. Why do we delay the processes? American or French patients have already received new highly effective drugs, while Kazakhstan’s patients have to wait four or five years. But some might not have time to wait for it," said Vyacheslav Lokshin, President of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Kazakhstan.


Cooperation with international organizations

Kazakhstan works closely with international organizations to improve the health care system, including in areas of quality assurance, safety and effectiveness, as well as the registration of medicines and medical devices.

As part of pharmacovigilance and monitoring of adverse effects of medicines and medical devices, it cooperates with the World Health Organization (WHO) and is a member of the WHO’s Program for International Drug Monitoring.

Kazakhstan has also sent more than 300 reports through the VigiFlow system, a web-based pharmacovigilance management system developed by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) and the WHO for national regulatory agencies to strengthen post-marketing surveillance. It is a user-friendly platform that allows users to collect, process, analyze, and share data on suspected adverse drug reactions and adverse events following immunization.

VigiFlow uses standardized medical terminologies such as WHODrug Global (a drug reference dictionary) and MedDRA (the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities, a multilingual dictionary of standard terminology) to ensure that data is consistent and comparable across different countries.

The ministry said preparations have also begun for the implementation of the WHO global campaign on pharmacovigilance and monitoring of adverse effects of medicines.

Kazakhstan has made commendable efforts in establishing a strong pharmaceutical industry that emphasizes local drug production and ensures high standards of drug safety. Yet, reality shows fundamental changes are needed to ensure a robust regulatory framework, rigorous quality control measures, and a vigilant pharmacovigilance system.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

25.07.2023, 18:09 8596

China's main rocket engine for crewed lunar missions completes new trial

China on Saturday completed a new trial run for the main rocket engine of its future crewed lunar missions, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Xinhua reports. The 130-tonne class liquid oxygen kerosene rocket engine is an upgraded version of the current high-thrust engine being used in a new generation of carrier rockets such as the Long March-5. The rocket engine will be used for Long March-10 carrier rockets in the country's crewed lunar missions. Zhou Xianqi, a researcher with CASC, said the trial met relevant test requirements and several high-altitude simulation tests will be conducted in the second half of this year to finalize the relevant performance and parameters.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.07.2023, 14:58 9051

7,000 tuberculosis cases recorded in Kazakhstan every year

7,000 tuberculosis cases recorded in Kazakhstan every year
Some 7,000 people are diagnosed with tuberculosis in Kazakhstan every year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her remarks at the Government’s meeting, Minister Duissenova noted that some 7,000 cases of tuberculosis are recorded in Kazakhstan every year on average.

In the past five years, in her words, the epidemiological situation has changed for the better as the incidence rate dropped by 24 per cent.

Duissenova went on to praise the fact that the tuberculosis incidence rate among children dipped as well.

She added that over 41 billion tenge had been allotted from the republican budget in 2023 to treat tuberculosis patients countrywide.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.07.2023, 12:55 9161

Rural development program funding increased by 6.7 times

Rural development program funding increased by 6.7 times
Kazakh National Economy Minster Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government sitting about the regions’ disbursement of the funds allocated under the Auyl-el besigi (rural development) program, Kazinform reports.

He stressed since the start of the program its financing grew by 6.7 times. In 2019 the republican allotted 29 billion tenge, against 198 billion tenge this year. The akimats disbursed 27% of public funds in the first half of 2023.

The high spending is recorded in Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions. The least application of funds is seen in Almaty and Ulytau regions.

Zhambyl, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions boasts the largest number of the completed projects.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.07.2023, 09:23 13091

Senators got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating period in Kokshetau

Senators got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating period in Kokshetau
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan from the Akmola region Nurlan Bekenov and Talgat Zhunusov visited the city of Kokshetau, where they got acquainted with the process of preparation for the heating season, and also visited a number of objects in the city, press service of the Senate reports.

The parliamentarians were informed about the ongoing repair work of boiler houses, preparation of equipment and heating networks for the upcoming heating season. The senators were acquainted with the progress of the construction of an educational complex located on the road to the village of Krasny Yar.

The deputies spoke about the joint work with government agencies, including the development of the energy industry.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.07.2023, 08:21 13236

Senators met with the public of Ordabasy region

Senators met with the public of Ordabasy region
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Members of the Senate of the Parliament Ali Bektaev, Murat Kadyrbek, Alisher Satvaldiev visited a number of settlements in the Ordabasy district of the Turkestan region, press service of the Senate reports.

During the visit, the senators visited a number of strategically important objects and farms in the region. The parliamentarians also met with members of the regional Council of Veterans and leaders of youth organizations. During the meeting, residents raised a number of issues related to the construction of a water utility, production, agriculture and the construction of social facilities in the region.

The deputies stated that the issues raised would be under control and transferred to the relevant authorities.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

24.07.2023, 18:00 20061

Kazakhstanis can travel to almost 30 destinations visa-free

Kazakhstanis can travel to almost 30 destinations visa-free
Images | Depositphotos
Nationals of Kazakhstan can travel to 29 countries of the world visa-free, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On top of that, holders of the Kazakhstani diplomatic and service passports are exempted from visa requirements in certain countries.

If the Kazakhstani national is staying in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan for a period of over 30 days, he or she must register with the relevant authorities. The analogous period consists of 5 days in case of Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstanis can stay up 14 days in Hong Kong, Iran, and Oman, 28 days in Barbados, 30 days in Argentine, Brazil, Malaysia, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Serbia, the Philippines, and Ecuador, 90 days in Albania, Columbia, Costa Rica, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, and Ukraine, 180 days in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and 1 year in Georgia.

Moreover, the citizens of Kazakhstan can stay for up to 90 days in Türkiye visa-free and for up to 30 days in South Korea.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

24.07.2023, 16:51 20181

The Kazakh Principal Dancer to Present Most Complex Ballet Numbers in Italy

The Kazakh Principal Dancer to Present Most Complex Ballet Numbers in Italy
Images | astanaopera.kz
The star of Kazakh and world ballet, the Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, is currently performing in Italy as part of a large-scale European tour. The program created by the organizers emphasizes the special talent of the Kazakh dancer to perform technically complex numbers from the ballet repertoire, Astana Opera press office reports.

The Kazakh dancer astounds the world audience with his charisma and professional skills at the Roberto Bolle and Friends evenings, held this year from July 11 to 29 in Rome, Florence, Verona and Caserta. On July 27 and 29, the principal dancer of the capital’s opera house will have exciting performances in Genoa and Taormina.

I was invited to this big tour by my friend, the legendary ballet dancer of world renown - Roberto Bolle. He has his own production center Artedanza and I have had a good relationship with him over the years. At their invitation, I come to Italy 4-5 times a year. This time, at the audience’s request, I was invited to a full-fledged summer tour. Taking part in Roberto Bolle’s concerts gives its participants an opportunity to demonstrate our skills in front of a large audience. My performance at the world-famous ancient amphitheatre Arena di Verona alone was attended by more than 15,000 viewers. Therefore, for me, this tour is a great platform to present not only my work, but also the Kazakh ballet art in general. I noticed that the audience there carefully studies all the details about their favorite performers: where they come from, where they work. My Italian fans subscribe to my social media accounts and leave their warm wishes. There are people in this wonderful country who have been appreciating my work for 4 years and come to my concerts. In addition, high art aficionados throughout Europe, Australia, South America, Japan, etc. follow my performances," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.


It is important to emphasize that Roberto Bolle invites only the highest level performers to his gala evenings. The fact that the Astana Opera’s principal Bakhtiyar Adamzhan annually takes part in Roberto Bolle’s concerts is another proof that the principal dancer has taken his worthy place in the world ballet art.

From July 11 to 13, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan brilliantly performed pas de deux from Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote and Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire at the music festival at the Terme di Caracalla in Rome. Two days later, on July 15, he presented a contemporary number In the Wake by choreographer Yixian Zhang to Senking’s music and pas de deux from the ballet Don Quixote at the famous Piazza della Santissima Annunziata in Florence. His performances on July 19 at the Arena di Verona and on July 22 in the Reggia di Caserta were also a great success.

Tours in Italy will last until the end of this month: Ballet Evenings featuring our compatriot will be held on July 27 at Villa Grimaldi Square in Genoa, and on July 29 at the ancient theatre in Taormina. In addition to the above numbers, Bakhtiyar will present the Diana and Actaeon pas de deux from Cesare Pugni’s ballet La Esmeralda.

Despite the great demand all over the world, there are times when I refuse offers of concerts and performances abroad, because I want to perform in front of my beloved audience, which looks forward to seeing me at the Astana Opera. For me it is a great pleasure and, at the same time, a tremendous responsibility. That said, I want to thank the opera house management, especially the artistic director of the ballet company Altynai Asylmuratova, who always supports my work. When I go abroad to perform, Ms. Asylmuratova asks: "Do you need to prepare? Do all costumes fit?" She also takes an interest in my physical condition, worries about me. I am extremely grateful to her because she blesses me for all my performances," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan concluded.


The popularity of the Astana Opera’s principal dancer is very high both in Kazakhstan and abroad. His performances are tightly scheduled for the next few months. For example, the principal is planning to go to Australia for the fourth time at the invitation of the organizers of the Ballet International Gala in August. There Bakhtiyar, with his stage partner Shugyla Adepkhan, will once again delight the fans. In autumn, the ballet star will perform at the Star Gala in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, at the Petipa Awards in San Francisco, USA, as well as in other countries such as Cyprus and Switzerland.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

24.07.2023, 14:26 19651

Kazakhstan commissions over 7.1 mln sq m of housing in 1Q

Kazakhstan commissions over 7.1 mln sq m of housing in 1Q
Over 7.1 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2023 which is 11.3 % more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

Abai region leads in construction growth rates with 56.3% followed by Shymkent with 43.4% and Zhetysu region with 39%.

Since January this year, Kazakhstan put into service 16,667 homes. Of which 16,083 are single-family houses, 574 are apartment complexes. More than 63,100 apartments were commissioned countrywide which s 15.1% more against the last year.

Besides, rural housing constructions also show growth of over 1.6 million square meters of housing built this January -June that is 10.7% more as compared to the same period of 2022.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed