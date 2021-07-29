Quarantine measures to be strengthened in a number of cities in Kazakhstan

Today, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, a meeting of the IDC was held to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.





The Vice Prime Minister, after hearing the report of the Minister of Health and the leadership of the cities Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Atyrau regions on the epidemiological situation in the regions, instructed to take measures for the full and uninterrupted provision of medical organizations and population with the necessary medicines and medical products.





The interdepartmental commission decided to strengthen quarantine measures in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Karaganda, which account for 65% of the daily morbidity and 55% of the daily mortality in the country.





In these cities, the following restrictive measures will come into force on August 2 of this year:





- suspension of the activities of all enterprises and organizations not participating in the Ashyq project, with the exception of central government agencies, akimats, law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations, the media, grocery stores, pharmacies and life support organizations;





- a ban on holding spectacular, sports, family, commemorative and other mass events;





- transfer to remote work of 80% of employees of government agencies, offices, national companies and other organizations (except for those vaccinated and recovered within the last 3 months).





Also, the IDC recommended the akimats of Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda regions to take measures to strengthen quarantine measures in the border areas with Nur-Sultan (Burabaysky, Tselinogradsky, Arshalinsky districts), Almaty (Karasai, Talgar, Ili, Enbekshikazakhsky districts), Shymkent (Sairam, Tolebi districts), Karaganda (Temirtau, Shakhtinsk, Abai). The regional akimats were instructed to take all measures to introduce restrictions and monitor their observance.





The Deputy Prime Minister noted the importance of the work of monitoring groups in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and noted the low activity in this direction in all regions. Thus, the maximum decrease in the coverage of SMEs by raids is observed in Aktobe, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Atyrau regions, as well as in Almaty and Shymkent. A decrease in the number of detected violations is noted in Mangistau, Pavlodar, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Ye. Tugzhanov instructed to activate the work of monitoring groups in all regions.





The Deputy Prime Minister also noted the low rates of vaccination in some regions of the country. For example, in Mangistau region, only 25.6% of the population was vaccinated with the first component, which is more than 2 times lower than the national average (52.4%). Indicators of 6 regions (WKR, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar regions) significantly lag behind the national average. According to the resolution of the chief state sanitary doctor dated July 14, 2021, No. 32, by August 10 of this year, all service workers must receive the first component of the coronavirus vaccine.













