Revaccination against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan can start after consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi said.

We will fix the regulations, once again consult with the WHO, and possibly launch it (revaccination). But at the moment, our citizens are getting first vaccination and have strong immunity from the vaccines they received," Tsoi said.













