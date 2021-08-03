Tugzhanov: Epidemiological situation is extremely difficult

IMAGES | OPEN SOUCES
The epidemiological situation in the country is extremely difficult, 16 regions are in 'the red' zone . The occupancy of beds in infection hospitals of the country has reached 54%. The health care system is carrying twice the workload than last year. And managing the situation on the non-proliferation of coronavirus infection (CVI), understanding and assistance, in this matter, on the part of entrepreneurs, is a very important factor in the fight against the pandemic, " he said.
In his words, Ashyq project implemented on behalf of the President has shown its effectiveness.
Now more than 45 thousand business objects are involved in the Ashyq system, over 4 million users are registered. Since the implementation of the Ashyq project, more than 23 thousand offenders with the 'red' and 'yellow' (including 13,516 citizens with a positive PCR test and 9688 contacts) have been identified," he said.
Source: KazTAG
