WSIS Prizes 2025: Kazakhstan’s IT project ranks among Top 5 global initiatives
Uzbekistan to allow short-term entry for Kazakh nationals using ID cards
Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones
How to stay safe during a heatwave - WHO recommendations
As temperatures continue to rise across Kazakhstan, we all start to feel the effects of the heat, but a few simple steps can help to protect our health and well-being. Keep cool in the heat by avoiding going out and doing strenuous activities during the hottest time of day, and stay in the shade where possible. Keep your home cool by using the cool night air," said WHO Representative in Kazakhstan Dr. Skender Syla.
Some people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of heat, including young children, older people, and people with chronic health conditions, so keep in touch with family, friends and neighbours, especially those who spend much of their time alone. By looking after each other and staying informed, we can minimize the impact of extreme heat on our communities," notes Dr. Skender Syla.
Central Asia’s most powerful Nvidia-powered supercomputer arrives in Kazakhstan
The supercomputer will be launched and installed at the Ministry’s new data center, which meets Tier III reliability standards to ensure stable, uninterrupted operation. This launch marks a key step in fulfilling the President’s directive to build a national digital infrastructure and foster an AI ecosystem. The initiative goes beyond serving a narrow group of specialists-it's designed to support the development of the entire country’s digital ecosystem. These computing capabilities are already being applied across sectors such as healthcare, energy, education, and public services".
The arrival of the supercomputer marks a major step forward in developing Kazakhstan’s high-performance computing ecosystem. It’s also the first time the country has established a mechanism for importing high-tech equipment duty- and VAT-free - a move that significantly enhances Kazakhstan’s appeal to international IT companies and data center operators," the Ministry of Digital Development stated.
This is a strategically important step toward building the country’s digital infrastructure. It will strengthen Kazakhstan’s digital sovereignty and reinforce our leadership in the region in developing AI technologies and attracting global IT players," said Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.
Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition
Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador
Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory
Kazakhstan marks 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Our people made an immense contribution to the Great Victory," President Tokayev said. "More than 1.2 million Kazakhs were drafted to the front, and half of them died heroically for the bright future of the next generations. Their bravery is a vivid testament to the courage of the Kazakh nation."
In an age of global instability, our main task is to protect national interests," Tokayev stated. "Kazakhstan follows a peaceful yet firm path, guided by the principle: ‘Honor is worth more than life.’"
