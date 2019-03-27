FC Kairat name new head coach

Astana. 26 July. Kazakhstan Today - Carlos Alуs Ferrer has taken up the post of head coach of FC Kairat, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.



Throughout his professional career in football Mr Ferrer coached Spain's U17 national team, FC Pogon based in Siedlce. He also worked in Spain, Poland, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan. The new head coach reportedly signed up to work with FC Kairat till the end of this season.



It should be noted that Ferrer will continue to consult Kazakhstan's U17 national team as it is getting ready for the President's Football Cup in September and the UEFA European U17 Championship in October.



Former head coach of FC Kairat Kakhaber Tskhadadze stepped down after the Almaty-based club crashed out of the UEFA Europa League.



News Agency Kazinform



