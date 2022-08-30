Система Orphus

Gennady Golovkin congratulates Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on his WBO champion’s title

29.08.2022, 11:43 281
Kazakhstan’s WBA Super and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin congratulated boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on his WBO champion’s title, Kazinform reports.
 

Congratulations to Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, such good news. Let there be more Kazakh champions! Qutty bolsyn!" he tweeted.

 
Earlier, the World Boxing Organization officially elevated Zhanibek Alimkhanuly from Middleweight Interim Champion to "Full Champion" status, after the American fighter Demetrius Andrade had announced he would "move to Super Middleweight and relinquish his Middleweight Championship".
 
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of congratulation to the Kazakh sportsman on his WBO champion’s title. 
 
Elena Rybakina practices against US Open champion Emma Raducanu

29.08.2022, 15:01 216
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina keeps training ahead of US Open 2022, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
 
At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Kazakhstan’s No1 held a practice against the current champion of the US Open Emma Raducanu from Great Britain.
 
In the first round of the US Open, Rybakina (25th in WTA) will face French Clara Burel (132nd). The match is scheduled for August 30. 
 
Tokayev congratulates boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on WBO world champion title

27.08.2022, 13:49 356
Images | sports.ru
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly congratulating him on the WBO world champion title, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The President commends the contribution Zhanibek Alimkhanuly made to promote the authority of Kazakh school of boxing , noting that many Kazakhstani boxers achieve successes in the world ring.
 

Thanks to your hard work and stubbornness, you once again demonstrated the superiority of Kazakh boxing style. I’m sure that this great achievement will increase the interest of our youth in sport, especially boxing. Each your step is big sport is a bright example for young Kazakhstanis. I wish strong health, family well-being, and new accomplishments in sport", reads the letter. 

 
Kazakhstani Danilina strolls into WTA 250 semifinals in Cleveland

26.08.2022, 17:26 1711
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina in a duo with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic defeated Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the WTA Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match ended with a score of 6:2, 6:7 (4:7), 10:7.

Next Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic will play vs top-seeded Czech Republic team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who three times won the Wimbledon doubles title.

Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

19.08.2022, 17:08 12386
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan karate practitioner Sofia Berultseva hauled gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
Kazakhstan karateka Sofia Berultseva claimed the gold after defeating Turkish Meltem Akyol in the 68kg final.
 
Her compatriot Assel Kanai won bronze in the category of 61kg. 
 
Kazakh capital to bring together 12 world’s strongest female chess players

19.08.2022, 12:51 12536
The first leg of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix (WGP) 2022 will take place in Nur-Sultan between September 17 and 30, 2022. It will bring together 12 world’s strongest female chess players, the Facebook account of the Kazakh Chess Federation reads.
 
As the WGP tournament organizer, the Kazakh Chess Federation has the right to nominate a player. Bibisara Asaubayeva will defend the country’s colors in the first leg at the Women’s Grand Prix 2022.
 
According to the rules and international ranking of the women’s chess team of Kazakhstan, Zhansaya Abdumalik will also take part in the tournament.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh weightlifter sets record at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

16.08.2022, 12:16 15601
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani weightlifter Aizada Muptilda captured gold at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform reports.
 
On the final day of the tournament Kazakhstan’s female weightlifters collected three gold and three silver medals.
 
Aizada Muptilda set the record of the Islamic Solidarity Games by lifting 266kg in Women’s -87kg weight category and taking home three gold medals.
 
Lyubol Kovalchuk of Kazakhstan hauled three silver medals in the same weight class by lifting 261 kg in total.
 
In total, Kazakhstani weightlifters gained 8 gold, 15 silver and 3 bronze medals at the tournament. 
 
Rhythmic gymnast Taniyeva adds gold to Kazakhstan’s medal tally at Islamic Solidarity Games

15.08.2022, 15:36 17346
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani rhythmic gymnast Elzhana Taniyeva won gold at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkiye, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.
 
Taniyeva captured gold in the ball exercise and was third in the ribbon and hoop exercises.
 
Taniyeva and another Kazakhstani gymnast Aibota Yertaikyzy won bronze in the team all-round competition.
 
Earlier Kazinform reported that two Kazakhstani swimmers Adilbek Mussin Sofiya Abubakirova swam to gold at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, today.
 
Kazakh gymnasts sweep 4 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

12.08.2022, 13:16 20701
Images | olympic.kz
The Kazakh artistic gymnasts won four medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Turkey, the National Olympic Committee’s official website reads.
 
The Kazakh artistic gymnastics team won the third place in the team events. Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov and Dmitry Patanin won silver in the individual events.
 
Earlier, Kristina Ovchinnikova pocketed the high jump medal, while runner Mikhail Litvin won gold in the 400 m.
 
Notably, freestyle wrestlers of Kazakhstan also swept bronze. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
