Kazakhstan announces roster for Asian Mountain Bike Championship

Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo bags gold medal in the women’s 55 kg weight category at the now-running 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Manama, Bahrain, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Chinshanlo lifted a total of 220 kg in Clean and Jerk, and Snatch to secure gold, followed by China’s Yu Linglong and Uzbekistan’s Nigora Abdullayeva.