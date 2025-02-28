Kazakhstan ends 2025 Asian Winter Games with 20 medals

Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

China came out on top in the Asian Winter Games medal count in Harbin, with 85 medals, including 32 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze ones. Coming in second was South Korea with 16 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze medals. With 37 medals, Japan rounds out the top three.





Team Kazakhstan made up of 137 athletes finished the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games with 20 medals, including four gold, nine silver and seven bronze ones, placing the country in 4th place overall.





The closing ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games is scheduled for Friday night.





Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh men's ice hockey team claimed gold at the 2025 Asian Winter Games.