Educational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of PresidentEducational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of President
06.09.2024, 20:59 1806
Kazakhstan’s judoka Yergali Shamey claims silver at Paris Paralympics
Images | NOC
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Yergali Shamey won a silver medal in the Men -73 kg J1 para judo event, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Yergali Shamey of Kazakhstan was defeated by Florin-Alexandru Bologa of Romania in the Para Judo Men -73 kg J1 Final bout, thus settling for silver.
World and Asian Games champion Yergali Shamey, 39yo, made his Paralympic debut in Paris.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.
On September 5, para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek brought the second gold medal for Kazakhstan, whereas para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan settled for Paralympic silver.
Team Kazakhstan has so far won seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
06.09.2024, 19:44 1676
Judoka Dayana Fedossova brings Kazakhstan 6th medal at Paralympic Games in Paris
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Dayana Fedossova of Kazakhstan beat Dondu Yesilyurt in the Women -57 kg J2 bronze medal bout at the Paris Paralympics.
23-year-old Dayana is a bronze medalist of the International Para Judo Championship and Asian Para Games.
On September 5, para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek brought the second gold medal for Kazakhstan, whereas para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan settled for Paralympic silver.
Team Kazakhstan has so far won six medals, including two gold, two silver and two bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2024, 22:45 2246
Akmaral Nauatbek wins 2nd Paralympic gold medal for Kazakhstan
Images | NOC
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek claimed a gold medal in the women -48 kg J2 para judo event at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek defeated Sandrine Martinet of France by ippon in the women -48 kg J2 final bout at the Paris Paralympics.
Akmaral Nauatbek made history to become the first Olympic para judo champion of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan, currently, sits at the 33rd place in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2024, 19:39 2411
Kazakhstan’s para athlete sets Asian record to qualify for men’s 100m breaststroke final at Paralympics
Images | Kazakh tourism and sport ministry
Tell a friend
Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan qualified for the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 para swimming event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh tourism and sport ministry.
Para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan came in first in the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 Heat 1 event with a result of 1:05.11, thus setting a new Asian record, at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.
Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstani para swimmer Amir Muratbekov and para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek advanced to the Paris Paralympics final.
Team Kazakhstan, currently, ranks 46th in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, one gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2024, 10:54 1971
Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games
Tell a friend
Dastan Mukashbekov won a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F36 finals at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in France, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Paralympic Committee.
The Kazakh shot putter grabbed bronze with a throw of 16 m setting a new Asian record.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2024, 09:49 2106
Kazakh powerlifter wins gold at Summer Paralympic Games 2024
Images | NOC
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency reports.
David Degtyarev aged 28 is the country’s first -ever athlete to bring home two Paralympic Games gold medals.
Native of Akmola region he has been competing in international competitions since 2017. He is also a champion of the Asian Games and a two-time world champion.
Earlier Tursynai Kabyl completed her performance at the Paralympic Games.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.08.2024, 09:47 12116
Kazakh Khoroshavin wins bronze at Track Asia Cup 2024 in Thailand
Tell a friend
Kazakh Maxim Khoroshavin won a bronze medal at the Track Asia Cup 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
The event kicked off on August 28 to bring together 167 athletes from 10 countries.
Eight sportsmen including Alsher Zhumakhan, Iliya Karabutov, Andrei Chugai, Kirill Kurdidi, Ramazan Mukhtar, Rizvan Beissenbayev, Viktor Golov and Maxim Khoroshavin represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.
The Track Asia Cup 2024 will run until August 30.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2024, 05:47 14721
Paralympic Games 2024: Opening ceremony takes place
Images | instagram/kazparalympics
Tell a friend
The opening ceremony of the XVII Paralympic Summer Games was held in the French capital, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports. More than 4,000 athletes will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days.
Just like the Olympic ceremony, the Paralympic ceremony took place not in a stadium but in the streets.
The event began on Place de la Concorde with a performance by renowned pianist Chilly Gonzalez, accompanied by 140 dancers and performers. When the countdown ended, the sky was lit up with a colourful fireworks display in blue, white and red - the symbols of France.
Particular attention was drawn to the appearance of the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games participant, French swimmer Théo Curin, who arrived at the venue by taxi, and French artist Christine and the Queens, who performed a new version of Édith Piaf's iconig song "Non, je ne regrette rien".
The ceremony continued with a ceremonial parade of 168 delegations, which paraded from the bottom of the Champs-Élysées. The delegation from Afghanistan was the first to march.
The Kazakhstani flag was carried by the winner of the Asian Paralympic Games, ten-time winner of the Kazakhstan Championship Berik Izmaganbetov (sitting volleyball). Another flag bearer was the winner of the Kazakhstan Championship Sevda Aliyeva (shooting para sport).
After the ceremonial parade of the delegations the French flag was raised to the sound of the French National Anthem, "The Marseillaise", reinterpreted by Victor le Masne, composer and musical director of the Paris 2024 ceremonies, and performed by Ensemble Matheus.
President of the Organising Committee for Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet and President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons delivered their welcoming speech.
Then, from the official stand, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, declared the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games open.
At the opening of the Paris Paralympic Games, the theatre production "Sportography" by director Thomas Jolly attracted particular attention.
This segment of the show combined elements of dance, sports and art, offering viewers a unique performance where two groups of participants, representing people with and without disabilities, work together to create a new, inclusive competition. They overcome differences, emphasizing the importance of unity and equality.
The ceremonial raising of the Paralympic flag was accompanied by the performance of the Paralympic Anthem, which is called "The Anthem of the Future". The flag was carried onto the stage by John McFall, a silver medallist in para athletics at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games and the first astronaut with a disability to join the European Space Agency.
The scene of the arrival of the Paralympic flame in Paris began with a video showing key moments from the torch relay, which began on 24 August in Stoke Mandeville. After its journey across France, the Paralympic flame made its ceremonial entrance into the Place de la Concorde, marking the start of the Games.
A unique feature of the Paralympic Movement is that several Paralympic Flames can shine simultaneously. The Flame was divided into 12 Flames, to reflect the number of days of the Paralympic Games.
Markus Rehm, a German Para athlete, Former Wheelchair tennis player Michael Jeremiasz, Florent Manaudou, French flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Olympics, American paralympic athlete Oksana Masters and many others took part in carrying Olympic Torch.
Para athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Fabien Lamirault and Elodie Lorandi with Alexis Hanquinquant and Nantenin Keïta took the torch at the end of the opening ceremony to light the cauldron.
Christine and the Queens concluded the ceremony with a performance of legendary Patrick Hernandez song, "Born to be Alive".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.08.2024, 15:42 20726
Kazakh para-athletes left for Paris Summer Games 2024
Images | Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry
Tell a friend
The first group of athletes of Kazakhstan left for Paris to compete in the XVII Summer Paralympic Games 2024. They are set to vie for top honors in sitting volleyball, para table tennis and para swimming, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Notably, the national sitting volleyball team for the first time in 28 years seized a quota spot for the XVII Summer Paralympic Games. In addition, Kazakhstan won the country’s first-ever quota place in table tennis.
The para swimming team comprises the champion of the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, Zulfiya Gabidullina, bronze medalist of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 Nurdaulet Zhumagali, and winners of the international competitions Siyazbek Daliyev and Amir Muratbekov.
44 Kazakhstani athletes are set to defend the country's colors at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris. The national team secured 33 quota spots in nine sports including para swimming, para powerlifting, para athletics, para canoeing, para taekwondo, men’s sitting volleyball, shooting para sport, para table tennis and para judo.
Kazakh Paralympians bagged seven medals (two gold, four silver and one bronze) at the Summer Paralympic Games since 1996.
The XVII Summer Paralympic Games will be held between August 28 and September 8.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
04.09.2024, 16:41 05.09.2024, 20:5516681Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs AIFC Management Council meeting 04.09.2024, 13:3715601Serik Zhumangarin: Financing of spring field and harvesting works planned to reach 1 trillion tenge 04.09.2024, 10:29Government considers measures to implement President's instructions on digitalisation development and law enforcement15186Government considers measures to implement President's instructions on digitalisation development and law enforcement 03.09.2024, 20:3314516Fulfilment of President's tasks: work to develop four areas of economic block to be continued 08.08.2024, 19:01114036Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital 08.08.2024, 18:38113361President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana 09.08.2024, 13:42111436CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique 09.08.2024, 16:49111236Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev 08.08.2024, 17:55Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia101891Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia