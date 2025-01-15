Kazakhstan’s Rybakina secures 1st win at Australian Open 2025

Tell a friend

World No. 25 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan played against world No. 13 Diana Shnaider of Russia in the Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





Putintseva defeated the Russian tennis player with a score of 7:6, 6:7, 6:4 in three sets. The match lasted 3 hours and 13 minutes.





After cruising into the tournament’s semifinals, the Kazakhstani tennis player will clash with world No. 7 Jessica Pegula. It should be noted that Pegula is seeded No.1 at the Adelaide International.





As reported earlier Yulia Putintseva set a record after victory in the Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia.