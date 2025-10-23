22.10.2025, 19:20 8261
Kazakhstan to host its first ever 2027 World Taekwondo Championships
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan has officially been selected as the host country for the 2027 World Taekwondo Championships, Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The decision was made today during the World Taekwondo Council meeting held in Wuxi, China, as part of the ongoing 2025 World Championships.
relevant news
17.10.2025, 21:48 37106
Rybakina propels to Ningbo Open quarterfinals in China
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the round of 16, Rybakina faced Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
The match stretched to three sets: Rybakina took the first, Yastremska leveled by winning the second, but the Kazakh star sealed the victory in the decisive set, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
13.10.2025, 14:15 70756
Kazakhstan finishes 2nd in medal standings at Asian Aquatics Championships
Images | olympic.kz
The Asian Aquatics Championships wrapped up in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan collected a total of 23 medals - eight gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.
China dominated the competition, topping the overall standings with 40 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Kazakhstan followed in second place, while Japan ranked third with five gold, 12 silver, and four bronze.
09.10.2025, 20:16 100766
Kazakhstan's Rybakina storms into 3rd round of Wuhan Open in China
Images | olympic.kz
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the round of 16 at the now-running Wuhan Open in China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the second round, Rybakina faced Jaqueline Cristian of Romania and secured a straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-3.
06.10.2025, 15:42 122771
Kazakhstan sweeps 3 medals at Asian Artistic Swimming Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan won three artistic swimming medals on October 5 at the ongoing 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan grabbed gold in the Team Technical final. Eduard Kim and Karina Magrupova took home silver in the Mixed Duo Free, while Arina Pushkina and Yasmin Tuyakova added bronze to the country’s tally in the Duo Technical event.
03.10.2025, 13:48 142466
Kazakhstan's Shaidorov 1st in SP at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Leader of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team Mikhail Shaidorov was ranked first for his short program routine at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025 in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The world championship silver medalist scored 95.01 points for his performance, putting him in the lead after SP.
Nika Egadze of Georgia took second place with 87.58 points, followed by American Jason Brown in the third with 86.61. Dias Jirenbayev finished seventh with 77.14 points, while Nikita Krivosheev placed 16th with 59.33 and Oleg Melnikov 17th with 54.19.
02.10.2025, 11:27 148141
Kazakhstan sweeps 10 medals at 11th Asian Aquatics Championships
Images | Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan wrapped up the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, with ten medals, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Adilbek Mussin clinched gold in the 50m butterfly. Silver medals were claimed by Maxim Skazobtsov, Sofiya Abubakirova, Gleb Kovalenya, and Aibat Myrzamuratov.
Bronze medals went to Sofia Spodarenko, Maxim Skazobtsov, and Kazakhstan’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team.
30.09.2025, 15:48 160666
Kazakh swimmers win two more medals at Asian Championships
Images | olympic.kz
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the swimming competitions, Kazakh athletes secured two more medals. Gleb Kovalenya finished second in the men's 50-meter freestyle event.
Aibat Myrzamuratov also took silver in the men's 50-meter breaststroke. It is worth noting that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's swimmers won three medals: two silver and one bronze.
29.09.2025, 11:25 164216
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Varna Trampoline World Cup 2025
Images | olympic.kz
The Kazakh team won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Viktoria Butolina and Yerlan Tasmagambetov scored 49.680 points in the Mixed Synchronised Trampoline finals in Varna.
